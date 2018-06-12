 »   »   »  Preity Zinta Reveals Who's Too ARROGANT - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Or Rani Mukerji!

Related Articles
Catfights & Bollywood go hand in hand! Sometimes it could be a cold war brewing because of the 'love' triangle, or else it's films, when one replaces another! In today's 'Throwback Tuesday' episode, we have brought to you an old interview of Preity Zinta, in which she had chosen her 'favourite friend' among Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rani Mukerji and also gave us a hint on who's too arrogant.
For the uninitiated, Preity & Kareena indulged into a cold war, for reasons best known to them and they were also seen taking a potshot at each other publicly. While the rivalry is in the past, this interview of Preity Zinta is too interesting to read.
Preity On Having An 'Issue' With Kareena
Speaking to an entertainment portal, Preity spoke about her issue with Kareena and said, "They can never be my best friends, but they can be friends. When Kareena Kapoor (Khan) first came onto the scene I had problems with her, and I told her, but I don't have a problem with her now."
Preity Chose Aishwarya Over Kareena & Rani
"Out of Kareena, Rani and Aishwarya, Aishwarya's my favourite, because I did a world tour with her and enjoyed working with her. Also, I've worked with her for years, and we have a good equation, whether my film's a hit or flop, or whether hers becomes a hit or flop, nothing changes."
Did Preity Reveal That Rani & Kareena Were Arrogant To Her?
"Some people, when their film becomes a hit, they become too arrogant to speak and when their film flops, they're full of love. Aishwarya Rai hasn't changed from the day I met her."
Preity Was All Praises For Aishwarya
"Ash is someone who I can call a friend. We have kept in touch, shared our ups and downs through the years. We've always been there for each other during the tough times. And I know that I can pick up the phone and call her up anytime," had gushed Preity Zinta in an old interview to DNA.
'Aishwarya Has On-the-face Attitude'
"Ash is so confident and what I like best about her is her on-your-face attitude. I am not a hypocrite, and she appreciates that. We both are head-strong and have an opinion about things, but we aren't double-faced."
Rani Isn't My Best Friend: Preity
"Rani and me are good friends, but she is not my best friend and neither am I hers. When we did films together, people wrote too much about our friendship and hyped it up. We are in touch," had said Preity, when asked about Rani Mukerji.
Preity Had Also Called Aishwarya 'Down To Earth'
"Aishwarya.I get along very well with her. I was on the world tour with her three years ago from then we became very close friends. Despite the fact that she's on top she is very down to earth."
When Preity Differentiated Aishwarya From Other Co-stars
"Success never goes to her head, her head is always on her shoulders. I have worked with other actresses and get along with Manisha, she is very nice and Mahima is like my elder sister she is sweet and I love her. Rani and I work well and, I'm friends with Gracy and Priyanka but we don't go to each others houses or call each other."
Awww! That's So Sweet Of Preity
"The only actress I visited at her home or called sometimes is Aish . This year when she returned from her world tour we were on the same flight we chatted and had a great time. When her leg broke, I visited her. I recently went to her brother's wedding. Aishwarya is the only close friend I had."
