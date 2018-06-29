 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Can Take A Bullet For Nick Jonas & Kill Someone Who Hurts Her Alleged Boyfriend!

PeeCee On Making The First Move

"As a person, I'm shy and reserved. So I will never make the first move ever. That is the guy's prerogative. I will definitely drop hints though," had told Priyanka to Filmfare.

PeeCee Admits That She's Very Possessive

"Aur bande ko agar samajh hogi toh he will approach. Once I'm in a relationship, then I'm all there... main goli kha loon kisi ke liye. I'm ferociously protective. I'm very possessive. What's mine is mine."

She Further Added..

"I don't think there are any guidelines that you stick to in a relationship. When a relationship develops in your life, it's like a whirlpool. You can't follow rules at that time. It surprises you every two minutes... You can't say if he does this I will break up."

'Love Has To Be Crazy'

"You won't because you love that person. So why are you making rules? Just go with it. Jo hoga, dekhenge. Love has to be crazy. Like I will kill someone and pluck his eyes out if they hurt the person I love. This is the only way to love. At least, this is the only way I know."

Nick Jonas is one lucky man! Don't you think so? Let us know in the comments section below.