 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Mumbai Wedding Reception: An Insider's Account Into The Celebrations!

Colorful Vibes All Over

The venue for Priyanka-Nick's Mumbai reception was the royal ballroom which was beautifully decorated with colorful lights and pristine white flowers which enhanced the beauty.

The Picture-Perfect Couple

While we are busy chilling inside the venue, catching up with other guests, Priyanka and Nick finally arrived and posed for the shutterbug outside.

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue strapless Sabyasachi Anarkali with a huge diamond necklace adorning her neck. Her hubby looked every-bit dashing in a light grey suit.

Priyanka's Heart-Warming Speech

Soon, the newlyweds arrived inside the venue and took to the stage where Priyanka formally introduced Nick to us as she proudly as she proudly addressed him as "my husband".

In a heartwarming speech, Priyanka said, "I want my husband to meet all the people who have come to meet him. So thank you so much for being here. Friends of my parents, my mom who is hosting this wonderful evening and my dad who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight. And this is my husband Nick Jonas."

Nick took over the mike and added amidst loud cheers, "This is my first show in India. Thank you all so much for coming here. It wasn't too far from here that I took Madhu out for lunch so I could marry her daughter."

Priyanka- Nick Interacted With The Guests

After the speech, Priyanka and Nick interacted with the guests and their love and warmth was heart-touching. Finally, it was Filmibeat's turn to congratulate the couple and exchange greetings.

The smile on Priyanka and Nick's face spoke volume as they looked deeply in love.

The Mandatory Wedding Reception Picture

After congratulating the couple, it was time to pose for a reception click and we must say, it's a moment which we will always cherish.

Just Chill!

The fancy wine and beer glasses too had the Priyanka and Nick's NP Logo. Here's a sneak-peek!

Yum-Yum

Next, it was time to dine where we were treated with some lip-smacking delicacies which included Chinese, Mexican, Punjabi and Italian dishes. Some of the dishes on the menu included rava fish fry, coconut lemon rice, dahi bhindi, khowsey, chicken xacuti, mutton pepper fry, madras prawn curry amongst others.

For desserts, there was strawberry cake, caramel custard, kesar phirni. baked gulab jamun, crackling chocolate strips and vanilla ice-cream with chocolate sauce and nuts.

Memories-N-More

A customized slam book with a NP logo on it was also there to pen down congratulatory messages.