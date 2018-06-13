 »   »   »  Race 3: 5 Reasons Why The Action-thriller Might Be Salman Khan's Biggest Opener Ever

Salman In A New Avatar

The trailer of Race 3 suggests that Salman will be seen in a mean and aggressive avatar in the film. As such, his character will have some shades of grey to it and this might make Race 3 a unique experience for his fans.

Bhai Can Take The Race Franchise To New Heights

Race is arguably the one of the most popular franchises associated with Bollywood. With its twists and action sequences, it redefined the very tenets of the thriller genre and set new standards. With Salman coming on board, one can expect it to become bigger than before. The Sultan's star power is likely to add to the mass appeal of the franchise and take it to the next level.

'Jumme Ki Raat' Magic Once Again

In 2014, Salman and Jacqueline became the toast of Bollywood thanks to their crackling chemistry in Kick and left fans asking for more. Their playful romance in the ‘Jumme Ki Raat' number in particular clicked with the masses and made them a hit jodi. In Race 3, Salman and the Sri Lankan beauty will be seen together once again. And, needless to say, they are likely to leave fans stunned once again.

It's An Eid Release

The festival of Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan films since 2009. Wanted, Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are just some Bhai starrers that released on Eid and set the box office on fire. Race 3 comes across as a delight for the masses. And, as such, is unlikely to face any problems in becoming the top choice of movie buffs this Eid.

Race 3 Is A Complete Package

Race 3 is likely to feature a host of action sequences, twists and intense showdowns. This makes it a delight for those who are fond of thrillers. At the same time, it will also have a strong romantic track which is likely to appeal to Bhai's die-hard fans. All in all, everyone has a reason to look forward to Race 3!