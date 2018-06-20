English
Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!

    Salman Khan's Race 3 might be performing well at the box office but fans couldn't stop themselves from making memes on the film and some of them are really hilarious. For the uninitiated, Race 3 has collected over Rs 130 Crore at the Indian box office but owing to the poor reviews and negative fans' reactions, the business of the film has begun to decline.

    Coming back to Race 3 memes, fans are trolling the film in Ranbir Kapoor/Abhishek Bachchan/Shahrukh Khan's style and it has left many in splits. Wanna check out? Here we go!

    A Scene From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer

    An intense scene from Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer turns into a funny meme and we can't stop laughing!

    Fans Troll Race 3 In Abhishek's Style

    A fake account of Abhishek Bachchan tries to troll Race 3 w.r.t. AB's films and the tweet is going viral for all the funnier reasons.

    Ever Imagined How 'Battery' Will Praise 'Sikander'?

    A user named Sahil @iSahill_ came up with an interesting way to praise Salman Khan's Race 3 and wrote, " This dialogue finally got his perfect man . #Race3 #Race3BiggestWeekend2018."

    LOL!

    Like many other Bollywood films, Race 3 also didn't give much importance to 'Physics' and this meme is too apt to miss!

    3 Idiots Meets Race 3

    From marking themselves 'safe' on Facebook after watching Race 3 to calling themselves 'brave', fans are going crazy with Race 3 memes.

    Two In One Meme!

    Along with Race 3, meme on Anushka Sharma is also doing rounds on the social media. It all happened when Anushka confronted a guy for throwing a plastic on the road and Virat was seen capturing the video.

    A page named Bollywood Memers didn't let the opportunity go waste and trolled the Race 3 director in Anushka Sharma's style and it's too funny!


    Ahem Ahem!

    A user named Rohan Singh‏ @rohan18april tweeted, "Cancelled Ola coz the driver's caller tune was #Race3 title song . Forget religion , discriminate against those who like bad music & cinema. #EndReligiousHatred @Shwkothari @sidhant @sarthiv @swatic12."

    Salman Are You Listening?

    Twitterati had a field day after watching Race 3 and these tweets are the proofs!

    You got more to share? Let us know in the comments section below!



