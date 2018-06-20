 »   »   »  Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!

A Scene From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer

An intense scene from Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer turns into a funny meme and we can't stop laughing!



Fans Troll Race 3 In Abhishek's Style

A fake account of Abhishek Bachchan tries to troll Race 3 w.r.t. AB's films and the tweet is going viral for all the funnier reasons.



Ever Imagined How 'Battery' Will Praise 'Sikander'?

A user named Sahil @iSahill_ came up with an interesting way to praise Salman Khan's Race 3 and wrote, " This dialogue finally got his perfect man . #Race3 #Race3BiggestWeekend2018."



LOL!

Like many other Bollywood films, Race 3 also didn't give much importance to 'Physics' and this meme is too apt to miss!



3 Idiots Meets Race 3

From marking themselves 'safe' on Facebook after watching Race 3 to calling themselves 'brave', fans are going crazy with Race 3 memes.



Two In One Meme!

Along with Race 3, meme on Anushka Sharma is also doing rounds on the social media. It all happened when Anushka confronted a guy for throwing a plastic on the road and Virat was seen capturing the video.



A page named Bollywood Memers didn't let the opportunity go waste and trolled the Race 3 director in Anushka Sharma's style and it's too funny!







Ahem Ahem!

A user named Rohan Singh‏ @rohan18april tweeted, "Cancelled Ola coz the driver's caller tune was #Race3 title song . Forget religion , discriminate against those who like bad music & cinema. #EndReligiousHatred @Shwkothari @sidhant @sarthiv @swatic12."



Salman Are You Listening?

Twitterati had a field day after watching Race 3 and these tweets are the proofs!



