 »   »   »  Race 3 Promises An Action Bonanza This Eid: Six Reasons Why Salman Khan Starrer Is Unmissable

Action Across Exotic Locations

Race 3 is shot at exotic locations across the globe with an ensemble cast comprising some of the most loved Bollywood stars. The film is shot at extensive locations of Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai.



Team Race 3 has shot the action-packed sequences of their film in the virgin jungles of Thailand in addition to the Liwa Dessert in Abu Dhabi, over a 35-day schedule. The high on action climax of the film was shot in Abu Dhabi with one of the biggest film shooting units ever, shooting scenes parallelly of the star cast in a smooth 5-day onset schedule.



Did You Know?

The climax shoot also received security from the Military of Abu Dhabi owing to the explosions on the set. Shot under the guidance of Tom Struthers who is known to choreograph action stunts for Hollywood movies like Inception (2010), The Dark Knight (2008) and X-Men: First Class (2011), a majority of action sequences were shot in the extensive schedule.



Choreographed by Anal Arasu, the action sequences included kickboxing as well as hand to hand combat. Race 3 team filmed scenes for the film not only at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok but also in the jungles of Kanchanaburi province.







Salman Khan To Show What Real Action Looks Like!

The action of Race 3 will witness a mix of raw hand to hand combat along with stylish action involving weaponry. Supercars will further add the thrill to set hearts racing, against the backdrop of a family turned foe setting.



The power packed action was performed by the cast of the film, who took to grueling preparations weeks before the shooting for the film began. All the action in the film is shot by the actors themselves, with nobody doubles being used.







Everyone Worked Hard For Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez took to learning Mixed Martial Arts, while Daisy Shah worked on her flexibility and agility.



Bobby Deol prepped hard presenting a bulked up avatar, will Saqib Saleem trained to perform raw action. Anil Kapoor extensively trained to perform action with weaponry. Director Remo D'souza ensured to have the actors perform Real action as opposed to the use of VFX.







Super Cars

Race 3 will exhibit as many as 60 super cars comprising of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Maserati. The brand news cars were blown up in pieces during the shoot of action sequences. Not just Super cars, but the film was also shot on the real Formula 1 Race track.



Salman Khan's Entry Scene

The film will feature a larger than life action sequence for Salman Khan, especially envisaged by Remo D'souza, who is a self-confessed fan of Salman's aura.



Race 3's trailer that released exactly a month before the film's release has grabbed the audience's attention, with the songs of the film 'Heeriye', 'Selfish' and 'Allah Duhai Hai', creating intrigue and giving further insights into the equations shared by the Race family.





