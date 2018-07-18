 »   »   »  Rajesh Khanna's 6th Death Anniversary: Revisiting Anand- One Of His Most Iconic Films!

Anand Was An Ode To Hrishikesh Mukherji's Friendship With Raj Kapoor

Hrishikesh Mukherji and Raj Kapoor first met in Moscow and connected instantly. Hrishida later went on to direct him in films like Anari and Aashiq. Anand was an ode to their friendship. The idea for making Anand germinated when Hrishida once saw the asthmatic Raj Kapoor gasping for breath making him think that how empty life would be without the smiling, always chatting RK.



Rajesh Khanna Was Not The First Choice For Anand

The film was supposed to star Raj Kapoor. But Hrishida couldn't watch his friend die even if it was for reel. After Uttam Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Shashi Kapoor turned down the role, Rajesh Khanna heard the narration and immediately came on board.



He Slashed His Remuneration For The Movie

It is said that Rajesh Khanna slashed his remuneration from Rs 8 lakh to a lakh for Anand because he wanted to work with Hrishikesh Mukherjee.



When Rajesh Khanna Couldn't Stop Laughing While Shooting The Climax Of Anand

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Big B had shared that while filming the death scene, he'd wept inconsolably, his head buried in Anand's chest as the tape recorder played his last words, "Babumoshai, zindagi aur maut uparwale ke hath mein hai..." only to realize that Khanna was shaking with laughter. "My hair was tickling Rajesh Khanna who was laughing silently. Soon I joined him. Fortunately, it was a top angle shot so nobody could see our faces," Big B was quoted as saying.











Did You Know This?

Yasser Usman in his book, Rajesh Khanna- The Untold Story Of India's First Superstar reveals, "Rajesh Khanna was so busy shooting for so many films that he didn't have much of a clue as to what was happening on the sets of Anand. Actress Seema Deo, who played an important role in the film, recalled, "He couldn't remember the lyrics of any song, so there was a prompter sitting on the sets to tell him the lyrics; he would listen to each line and then lip-sync it, but no one realized it."

