 »   »   »  And.. The Perfect 'Hangover Cure' For Salman Khan's Race 3 Makes Its Way - 'Sanju' Aa Rahi Hai Maamu

Sanju Has Everything That We Did Not See In Race 3 - World Class Acting

No matter whether the film is a flop or hit, one thing is assured - that Ranbir Kapoor will surely leave the audience speechless with his acting prowess.



Two years of Ranbir Kapoor's hard work and dedication towards the film is pretty visible in the trailer and we do feel 'Sanju' will offer what a movie lover look forward to - nuanced performance.







Star Cast Looks Promising & No One Is A 'Misfit'

While Race 3 got slammed by many fans for roping in the 'misfits' Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, Sanju's starcast looks promising and it features all the talented stars, who have already proven their mettle.



Be it Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala or Vicky Kaushal, they all play prominent roles in the film and we're pretty sure that they all will stand out irrespective of their screen space.







Buzz Of The Movie & Advance Booking

We clearly remember the day when the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as 'Sanjay Dutt' got leaked and it trended on social media for a month. Everyone was in awe of Ranbir Kapoor for moulding himself so aptly for the film and since then, fans have been waiting to watch Ranbir's work.



Owing to the immense anticipation around the film, the advance booking of Sanju has started in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai, to name a few and the response is nothing but terrific!







Director Is The 'Real Hero/Villain'

No matter how badly stars get thrashed or praised for the film, one just can't deny the fact that the director is real crowd-puller of the film.



Generally, die-hard fans would watch the film only during the opening weekends, but if the film has to make a place in audiences' hearts and run longer at the box office, the director has to weave magic on screen through his storytelling and Rajkumar Hirani is nothing but a MAVERICK!







'First Impression Is The Last Impression'

As Kareena Kapoor Khan had mentioned during the promotion of Veere Di Wedding, nothing promotes the film better than the 'trailer' itself. If the trailer looks impressive to the audiences, half the work is done. As they say 'well begun is half done'.



Having said that in Sanju's case, the ball is in Rajkumar Hirani's court as the trailer of the film was immensely praised by the critics as well as the audience.







A Good Review Is All Ranbir's Film Needs & Sanju Might Be A 'Game-changer'

As Paresh Rawal says in Sanju, "Mera beta koi guzra hua waqt nahi hai ki jo laut kar wapas nahi aa sakta," Ranbir might make a strong comeback with 'Sanju' and it can only happen if Hirani & Ranbir's collaboration impresses the critics as the expectation is quite high from the film.



Just like the trailer, if Sanju hits the right chords with the audience as well as the critics, Ranbir Kapoor will surely score a six!







All Eyes On The D-day: June 29

Looking at all the 'entertainment values' that Sanju can offer, the film would surely make a 'perfect lemonade' for the Race 3 hangover!



P.S. Entertainment value of Race 3 = 0 (The results are purely based on the opinions of the frustrated audience).





