 »   »   »  Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Should Get The 'Best Boyfriend' Trophy

Jealousy? What's That!

While most of the Bollywood celebs avoid meeting their partner's exes, Ranveer Singh shares a very cordial relationship with Deepika Padukone's ex-bf, Ranbir Kapoor and have always praised the Kapoor lad for his acting chops. If that doesn't make him 'hatke', we don't know what else does!

No Ego Over Pay Disparity

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen in Padmaavat and we loved the fact that Ranveer had no qualms about getting less remuneration than Deepika in the film as he felt the film totally belongs to her owing to its title!

'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono'

Ranveer Sing & PDA go hand in hand. It seems Ranveer Singh swears by PDA and hey, which girl doesn't love it? We gotta say Deepika Padukone is one lucky girl!

'A Pillar Of Strength & Support'

Remember how Ranveer Singh boasted about Deepika Padukone for publically speaking about her struggle with depression and overcoming it like a pro? We loved him even more!

If your partner isn't proud of your struggles, is he even your partner?

Family-bound & Down To Earth

Ranveer Singh isn't only a family-bound person but kind too! He always wins us over with his gestures towards his fans. From girls to kids, no wonder why everyone loves him.

All in all, Ranveer Singh deserves the ‘Best Boyfriend' trophy without doubt. If you've found your own 'Ranveer Singh', then we gotta say you're indeed lucky!