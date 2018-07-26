 »   »   »  A Rare Clip Of Aishwarya Rai & Rani Mukerji Before Their Ugliest Spat Over Shahrukh’s Chalte Chalte

Related Articles
Did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rani Mukerji were actually best friends before they got into ugly spat over Shahrukh Khan's Chalte Chalte? It all happened when Aishwarya Rai was roped in for SRK's Chalte Chalte and during the shoot of the film, Salman Khan arrived on the sets and disrupted filming owing to his break-up with Aishwarya Rai. Shahrukh couldn't bear the drama and he ended up replacing Aishwarya with Rani Mukerji. The replacement didn't go well with Aishwarya and apparently, Aishwarya was hurt that Rani gave her nod to the film.
Now, we have gotten our hands on the rare video of Rani-Aishwarya, in which they can be seen saying how close they were to each other, while shooting an episode for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.
Rani's Cute Message For Her Bestie Aishwarya
"Aishu Maa, you know I love you. I am really sorry I couldn't come for the show because I am unwell. As you know, I am always unwell; I couldn't make it to Delhi. Just to let you know that I love you, you mean a lot to me. I just love you Aishu Maa. I just want to say one thing that we are going to be friends forever. I love you."
Aishwarya Also Praised Rani
After watching the clip of Rani's cute message, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also praised Rani and said that she's very warm just like her and they became thick friends, when they were on a world tour for forty five days!
Later, Rani & Aishwarya Had A Major Showdown Over Chalte Chalte
Post Chalte Chalte fiasco, Rani and Aishwarya, who used to be so close friends, started ignoring each other and the duo never settled their differences.
Rani-Abhishek’s Affair
Things got even worse, when Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan, who was allegedly dating Rani Mukerji. In fact, Rani had openly expressed her displeasure that despite calling Rani a ‘close friend', Abhishek didn't invite her to the wedding.
Here’s What Rani Had Said About Abhishek
When asked about not being invited to Abhishek's wedding, Rani had said, "Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets."
Rani Had Taken A Major Dig At Abhishek
She had further added, "It doesn't matter. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice.
Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite. A lot has been blown out of proportion. Poor guy has been married for many years, we should all move on. I will always have fond memories of working with him."
Rani Also Commented On Her Equation With Aishwarya
"We are always civil to each other. If I see her, I'll definitely wish her. She's a fabulous actor from my generation," had replied Rani.
