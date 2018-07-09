 »   »   »  Remembering Guru Dutt! A Look Back At Pyaasa- A Timeless Classic

Related Articles
Guru Dutt- the name simply needs no introduction! Touted to be one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Dutt's works are considered as a benchmark even today. His stories were deeply personal and had a touch of melanchony which never failed to stirred hearts. He's also one of those rare filmmakers who got his due after he passed away.
On his 93rd birth anniversary today, we take a look back at one of his iconic films Pyaasa, which is considered a masterpiece. The film revolves around a poet who struggles for love and recognition in the selfish world. Scroll down to read more-
Pyaasa Was Almost Shelved
Guru Dutt's son Arun had once revealed, "Not many would know that the first draft of Pyaasa was written and then scrapped. In fact, Guru Dutt even shot for seven days after which he stopped the film since he wasn't happy with the script. So the script was revised until he was fully satisfied and gave a go ahead."
When Waheeda Rahman Would Fall Asleep On The Sets
In an interview with Rediff, Pyaasa's leading lady Waheeda Rahman had shared, "Jaane kya tune kahi, jaane kya maine suni -- it was picturised very beautifully, people appreciated me very much in that song. Funnily enough, the same thing happened. We shot late at night in Kolkata. During the shooting, I would fall asleep in my chair, and they would come and spray water on my face when the shot was ready! Guru Dutt would ask me to drink tea, though I was not a tea drinker, because he said it would wake me up. Whenever I see the song now, I wonder how I did that while I was so sleepy! (laughs) It's so strange to see something on screen which was very different during its making."
Amazing!
Remember the scene in Reese Witherspoon's Vanity Fair (2004) where she tries to blend in among a high-class dinner party. Guess what? That scene was inspired by none other that Jaane Woh Kaise song from Pyaasa. Director Mira Nair loved it so much and wanted to make sure she captured Dutt's spirit so precisely, that she got the whole cast together and watched Pyaasa for a movie night before the shoot.
From Real To Reel
It is said that Pyaasa's plot is inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's failed romance with writer and poetess Amrita Pritam.
Guru Dutt Wanted To Cast Dilip Kumar In Pyaasa
He and his team wanted to cast the king of tragedy, Dilip Kumar, in the lead role for Pyaasa. Eventually Guru Dutt had to take up the lead role and the rest is history.
