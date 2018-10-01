 »   »   »  Remembering Krishna Raj Kapoor: These Rare Photos Of Her Will Make You Emotional!

This morning, we woke up to the sad news that legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away at 5 am due to cardiac arrest. It is said that for many years, she was complaining of breathlessness but that didn't stop her from living life to the fullest and we would often get to see her making public appearances and going on a vacation with her family.

At very young age of 22, in May 1946, Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Krishna Malhotra who was actors Rajendra Nath and Prem Nath's sister. Speaking about about the love that Raj Kapoor had for his wife, Rishi Kapoor in his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, wrote, "No matter what was said and written, Papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all life he remained obsessed with her. He may not have expressed it to her the way she'd have liked him to. She may not have been a big part of his life. But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense. He'd even press her legs and joke, 'Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya! Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar!' He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom's birthday".

We pay a tribute to Krishnaji with some of her rare and unseen pictures with her-