 »   »   »  Remembering Prem Nath On His 92nd Birth Anniversary

Prem Nath's Heart Belonged To Films

"While he (Prem Nath) was in school, he'd write letters to Prithvi Papa (Prithviraj Kapoor), whom he was related to, saying he wanted to join films. My grandfather being an Inspector General Of Police sent Papa to the army instead. But Papa's heart belonged to films. Once, he wrote a letter to his father asking him to send ` 100 to buy a gun. With that money, he came to Dadar. He went straight to Prithvi Papa, his guru, and joined Prithvi Theatre."

How Prem Nath Fell In Love With Bina Rai

"Mom (the late Bina Rai) was a fan of dad. They first worked together in Aurat (1953). Mom was nervous in front of a superstar. Her hands were trembling, while giving the shot. So Papa put flowers around her hand in a bid to camouflage that. Papa was taken in by her simplicity. Gradually, they fell in love and got married. Randhir Kapoor, who was a child then, sat on the horse with Papa as the sarwala (best man)."

Amitabh Bachchan's Abhimaan Was Based On Prem Nath & His Wife's Life

Monty recalled, "The years between 1956 -1970 were bad for Papa. Since mom was doing well, producers would line up for her. Invitation cards were addressed as ‘Mr and Mrs Rai'. Papa was happy for her but somewhere his pride was hurt. In fact, Hrishikesh Mukherji based Abhimaan on my parents' life."

The Emotional Side Of Prem Nath

"As is well-known dad was supposed to marry Madhubala. But it didn't work out for religious reasons. But his love for her remained pure even years after she was gone.

Once we were passing by Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Madhubala's father, Ataullah Khan saab, lived there. Papa had heard he wasn't keeping well. He dropped in to see him. Discreetly, he pushed a lakh rupees under Khan saab's pillow. I asked why he'd done that. He replied, "Had I married her, he'd have been my father-in-law. I'm just doing my duty as a son-in-law." He was that emotional. I remember once Madhubalaji had called Papa to congratulate him for a performance. (Smiles) And my mom did feel possessive that moment!"