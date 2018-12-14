 »   »   »  Remembering Raj Kapoor: The Rare Side Of The Greatest Showman Of Hindi Cinema

"When I die bring my body to my studio. It is quite possible that I may wake up and start shouting Action...Action," these words by Raj Kapoor clearly reflect his love and passion for cinema. Born on December 14, 1924, he is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Raj made his debut in the film industry at the age of ten with Inquilab. After 12 years of its release, he bagged his first big break opposite Madhubala in Neel Kamal. Later, with films like Aag, Barsaat, Awara, Shree 420, Anari, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker amongst others, Raj left a lasting impression.

He was honoured with many awards including the Padma Bhushan & Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his endless contribution to the Indian film industry.

On Raj's 94th birth anniversary today, we bring you excerpts from a rare Filmfare interview where Raj's father, the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor got candid about his son-