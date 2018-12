 »   »   »  Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Evergreen Dialogues By 'India's First Superstar' That Touched Our Hearts!

Had Rajesh Khanna been alive, he would have turned 76 today. Born in Amritsar, Punjab as Jatin Khanna, he was adopted by his uncle Chunnilala and aunt Leelawati Khanna at a young age. After winning the 1965 All India Talent Contest, Khanna stepped into the film industry with Aakhri Khat in 1966. On his uncle's suggestion, he changed his name from Jatin Khanna to Rajesh Khanna.

In an interview with a newspaper, he recollected, "Though 'Aakhri Khat' is my first film, I received my first break as a leading actor in Ravindra Dave's, 'Raaz', in 1967. My heroine was Babita, already a popular actress then. Though I had lots of confidence, I was shy in facing the camera initially. In my first three shots, I had to perform with stress on my body language and dialogue delivery. Though I was right with my dialogues, my movements were not up to the mark. Ravindra Dave explained me my scenes and movements very clearly correcting my way of walking."

He went on to star in few more films until 'Aaradhna' happened and India got his first superstar! Over the years, Khanna went on to star in memorable films like 'Amar Prem', 'Anand', 'Kati Patang', 'Daag', 'Namak Haram', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Safar', 'Baawarchi' amongst others.

His enigmatic charm made the women go weak in their knees. In the book, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna' by Gautam Chintamani, Khanna's co-star Sharmila Tagore penned in the foreword, "Rajesh is remembered primarily as a romantic actor. He had a vulnerable, lost air about him that made women of all ages feel very protective. I remember ... long queues of women from nine to 90 outside the studios where we worked. Some garlanded his car, some married his photograph, and others sent letters in blood. The hysteria was unprecedented."

Along with his handsome looks and nifty acting prowess, Rajesh Khanna still holds a special place in our hearts for his iconic dialogues in his films; some of which were major life lessons. On his 76th birth anniversary today, we look back at some of his famous lines-