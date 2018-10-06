 »   »   »  Remembering Vinod Khanna: The 'King Of Swag' Who Stole Hearts With His Winsome Smile!

Related Articles
When Insaaf hit the big screens in 1983, Vinod Khanna recollected in one of his interviews that he was driven by anxiety. "I was going from house to house to be with someone. I was confident that the film would do well but I didn't want to be somewhere where I'd feel insecure," he was quoted as saying. The queues outside the booking counters started building with fury and tickets were sold in black. Such was the craze for Vinod Khanna. The man was making a comeback on-screen after 6 years!
There was a mysterious quality about him which made the women go weak in their knees. His co-star Anita Raj once said, "He's a great looker. There's everything in that smile." Initially, Vinod Khanna played negative roles on the big screen when he forayed in the film industry. His first film was Mere Apne. As years passed by, the dashing actor graduated to playing the lead man to give us some of the most memorable films.
On his 72nd birth anniversary today, we bring you some rare pictures of this 'King Of Swag'-
A Doting Father
This picture of Vinod Khanna with his sons, Rahul and Akshaye will met your hearts, for sure!
Rare!
Wow! Two of Bollywood's most handsome men, Vinod Khanna and Rajesh Khanna. Ladies, beware of their charm!
From The Sets Of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'
This click dates back to the mahurat shot of the blockbuster, 'Amar Akbar Anthony' where Dharmendra gave the first clap.
Old Is Gold
Vinod Khanna and Jaya Prada clicked together on the sets of one of their films.
This Is Priceless!
The heartthrob Vinod Khanna with the stunning Simi Grewal grace the cover of an old Filmfare magazine.
The Eye-Candy
This vintage magazine cover featuring Vinod Khanna on its cover after he became a disciple of Osho will make you nostalgic.
Vinod Khanna With Dev Anand Caught In A Candid Frame
Two acting stalwarts in one frame- Vinod Khanna and Dev Anand! What more could one ask for?
A Major Throwback
Vinod Khanna and Gulzar clicked at Sanjeev Kumar's funeral.
Chandni Days
Vinod Khanna poses for a picture with Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Yash Chopra.