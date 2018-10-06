 »   »   »  Remembering Vinod Khanna: The 'King Of Swag' Who Stole Hearts With His Winsome Smile!

When Insaaf hit the big screens in 1983, Vinod Khanna recollected in one of his interviews that he was driven by anxiety. "I was going from house to house to be with someone. I was confident that the film would do well but I didn't want to be somewhere where I'd feel insecure," he was quoted as saying. The queues outside the booking counters started building with fury and tickets were sold in black. Such was the craze for Vinod Khanna. The man was making a comeback on-screen after 6 years!

There was a mysterious quality about him which made the women go weak in their knees. His co-star Anita Raj once said, "He's a great looker. There's everything in that smile." Initially, Vinod Khanna played negative roles on the big screen when he forayed in the film industry. His first film was Mere Apne. As years passed by, the dashing actor graduated to playing the lead man to give us some of the most memorable films.

On his 72nd birth anniversary today, we bring you some rare pictures of this 'King Of Swag'-