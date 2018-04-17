 »   »   » The Sun, Sand & The Beach! Ruhi Singh Holidays In Mauritius! View Pictures

Ruhi Singh's Mauritius Adventure

Doesn't Ruhi Singh look so fabulous in her pink outfit? We'll give anything just to be there, folks!

Perfect Time For A Holiday

It's a prefect time to be holidaying in Mauritius and Ruhi Singh is doing just that.

The Gang!

Ruhi Singh is seen relaxing by the beach along with her friends and the picture looks so perfect and peaceful, right?

Ohh La La!

Ruhi Singh shares a throwback picture from her previous holiday and she's seen chilling with other girls on the yacht.

Globetrotter Ruhi Singh

Even before holidaying in Mauritius, Ruhi Singh visited Hong Kong and spend a good number of days in the city. She shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle as well.

Last Seen On The Silver Screen

Ruhi Singh was last seen in the movie Ishq Forever in 2016 alongside Krishna Chaturvedi and the film ended up being a flop.

On The Work Front

Ruhi Singh has no Bollywood films lined up currently and we hope to see her sooner or later on the silver screen.

Web Series

She is working on a web series named Spotlight 2, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The web series also stars Karan Grover and Femina Miss India 2015 contestant Aditi Arya.