 »   »   » HARD TO BELIEVE! Why Saif Ali Khan Slept In A Different Room After KISSING First Wife Amrita Singh

I Never Thought Of Marrying Him

Amrita Singh had said, ''I could never imagine myself being married to a man younger than me. Saif was the only person who I had met in my life who was patient with me. That meant a lot to me.''

What Saif Thought

On the other hand, Saif told Simi, ''I strongly felt that you don't meet people very often who on every chemical level do something right for you. I don't think I am going to find this again, so I might as well hang on to it.''

About Their First Meeting

As per Bollywood Life, ''The director of Amrita Singh's debut film, Rahul Rawail was directing Saif Ali Khan in Bekhudi that was supposed to be his debut film. Saif was, however, out of the film and later marked his debut with Aashiq Awaara. Rahul Rawail had invited all his actors to for a photoshoot with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.''

When She Completely Ignored Saif For Sunny

''Amrita was also a part of it. That was the first time when she met Saif, but he didn't really grab her attention then. Ask her the reason for it and she said, "I was so conscious about my other hero around that I didn't really think of him (Saif)."

Saif Ali Khan Had Revealed Amrita's Secret

Though the actress refused to name her ‘hero', Saif cleared the air revealing the name - Sunny Deol! So he was the reason why Amrita Singh ignored Saif, who was clearly the man of the night.

When Amrita Kissed Saif After Their Dinner Date

Later Saif asked her out for a dinner and she instead suggested having dinner at her place. One thing lead to another and Amrita ended up kissing him towards the end of their night. Saif recalls how he never left her house after that.

But They Slept In Different Rooms

They slept in different rooms and didn't have any physical relation until over a month. All it took was just a kiss for Saif Ali Khan to say ‘I Love You' to Amrita and that too right after their first date.

Unfortunately..

The two got divorced. In an interview to famous film journalist Subhash K Jha, Saif Ali Khan had said, ''My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife's space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am.''

I Am Not Allowed To Meet My Children

''I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sarah all the time. I'm not allowed to meet my children.''

They Are Not Allowed To Visit Me

''They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita's relatives and maidservants while she's out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I'm more than willing to support my family.''

I Am Supposed To Give Amrita Rs 5 Crore

"I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18.''

It Isn't Nice To Be Constantly Reminded How Worthless You Are

''Still, I've never been more at peace with myself. After a long long time I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn't nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are. ''And to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I've gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again.''