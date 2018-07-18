 »   »   »  Sairat Vs Dhadak: Budget, Salary & Box Office Comparison Between The Two!

Sairat Budget

Sairat was made on a shoe-string budget of Rs 4 Crore and it turned out to be the biggest hit for a Marathi movie. Despite the budget being very low, it boasted of high talent and reaped the deserved rewards.



Dhadak Budget

Dhadak is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 55 Crore and add to that Rs 15 Crore for advertising and marketing. So the total budget for the Hindi version is Rs 70 Crore. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie will recover the invested amount post its release.



Lead Actors’ Salary In Sairat

The lead actors in Sairat, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar were paid a mere Rs 5 Lakh to star in the movie, but their acting skills made the film turn into more than a 100-Crore movie.



Lead Actors’ Salary In Dhadak

Reports state that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have taken Rs 60 Lakh as salary for Dhadak and we'll have to wait and watch if they too can spin crores at the box office.



Box Office Collection For Sairat

Sairat became the first Marathi movie to cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office and has become a cult of sorts.



Box Office Prediction For Dhadak

Assuming that the audiences will shower their love on Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, we can safely say that Dhadak might cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office too. Add to that the craving for romantic movies in Bollywood, Dhadak might touch the success of Sairat.

