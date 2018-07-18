English
Sairat Vs Dhadak: Budget, Salary & Box Office Comparison Between The Two!

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018, and there's a lot of expectations on the movie as it's a remake of the super hit Marathi film Sairat, which released in the year 2016. As soon as the trailer of Dhadak was out, fans of the Marathi movie were divided, and some took to Twitter saying that a movie like Sairat should not have a remake, so on and so forth.

    When Sairat released, theatres all across Maharashtra were packed to the rafters and even had extra midnight and early morning shows to keep up with the public demand. The buzz and hype was huge that even in small towns and villages, single-screen theatres saw a packed house. We'll have to wait and watch if the same love is shown to Dhadak pan India post its release.

    Sairat Budget

    Sairat was made on a shoe-string budget of Rs 4 Crore and it turned out to be the biggest hit for a Marathi movie. Despite the budget being very low, it boasted of high talent and reaped the deserved rewards.

    Dhadak Budget

    Dhadak is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 55 Crore and add to that Rs 15 Crore for advertising and marketing. So the total budget for the Hindi version is Rs 70 Crore. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie will recover the invested amount post its release.

    Lead Actors’ Salary In Sairat

    The lead actors in Sairat, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar were paid a mere Rs 5 Lakh to star in the movie, but their acting skills made the film turn into more than a 100-Crore movie.

    Lead Actors’ Salary In Dhadak

    Reports state that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have taken Rs 60 Lakh as salary for Dhadak and we'll have to wait and watch if they too can spin crores at the box office.

    Box Office Collection For Sairat

    Sairat became the first Marathi movie to cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office and has become a cult of sorts.

    Box Office Prediction For Dhadak

    Assuming that the audiences will shower their love on Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, we can safely say that Dhadak might cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office too. Add to that the craving for romantic movies in Bollywood, Dhadak might touch the success of Sairat.


    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
