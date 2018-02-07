 »   »   » EXPLOSIVE! Salman Khan Calls Ranbir Kapoor A PUPPY; Rips Him Apart For STEALING EX-GF Katrina Kaif

When Salman Called Ranbir ‘Puppy’

It all happened during the first episode of "Koffee with Karan" Season 4, when Salman was asked to associate celebs name with an animal and when Karan said ‘puppy', Salman, instantly took Ranbir's name, leaving Karan, speechless!

Salman Took Yet Another Dig At Ranbir

vReminiscing his first with meeting with Ranbir, Salman said, "The first time I met Ranbir he was with a girl. Wonder why he broke up with that girl?."

Salman On Ranbir-Katrina’s Viral Bikini Pics

When Karan asked Salman, "There's a paparazzi invasion now. Like when photographs of Katrina (holidaying with Ranbir in Spain) were leaked online."

While poking fun at Ranbir, Salman said, "Ranbir didn't do that?"

Salman On What If He Wakes Up As Ranbir & Katrina

Talking about Ranbir, Salman said "Salman lucky hai ya main?" and when Karan asked what if he wakes up as Katrina, he said, "Where's Ranbir?"

Karan To Salman: What Advice Would You Give To Ranbir?

Salman to Ranbir: Have fun!

Karan: Katrina?

Salman to Katrina: Make sure he doesn't have fun!

Karan: To Hrithik Roshan?

Salman to Hrithik: You stay out of this (hinting at a Hrithik-Katrina closeness).

Salman On His Fight With SRK

Talking about his equation with SRK, Salman had said, "It was the holy month of Ramadan. I went up to him and tapped him and we hugged.

After that he messaged once, I messaged once and that's about it. He's got his own life... I have my own life."

We Can’t Be Best Of Friends: Salman To SRK

"I am 100 per cent sure we can never be best of friends again, but there's lot of respect that I have and I have loved him over the years. When people bitch about him and think they can earn brownie points with me, it's wrong."

I Don’t Need Him: Salman

"I may not see eye-to-eye with him, but I have spent time with him and I have really liked the guy. I loved the guy. Now he doesn't need me and I don't need him."

Salman Also Praised Aishwarya On The Same Show

When Karan asked Salman Khan, who's more beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, he instantly said, "Aishwarya Rai" and then added, "Then Katrina Kaif."

Salman: Ranbir’s Taking Away Everything

In one of the fun segment, Salman also told Karan that he wants to work with him but he's taking Ranbir for his next and said, "I want to work with you Karan, but instead you've signed Ranbir Kapoor for your next project. He's taking away everything, ya! It's not fair."

Salman On Marriage

In the same episode, Salman also talked about getting married and said, "I have met quite a few right people, but I just thought they would get righter and righter...."

"There was a time when I wanted to get married, but it just didn't work out, you know. It always comes so close... so close. People have got cold feet. Isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya?!

I tell people not to look for a relationship or commitment from me now. The way I am now... I am not the most correct person to be with."