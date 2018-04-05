 »   »   » Salman Khan's Throwback Interview: It's Horrible For Humans To Stay In A Place Like Jail

I Was Chilling

Talking about spending 18 days in the jail, Salman had said, "I was blank, I was chilling. My only tension was the bathroom. And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If somebody wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven't done it, you go in head high."

Only One Bathroom Was There

"The police custody here, accident thing...There were like 9 or 10 rooms, and each room had 9-10 people in one room. One bathroom. One toilet. So that was...Then the rest of the space, the Central Jail. When you go to the judicial custody, you get your own suite there."

You Get Only One Mug For Everything

"You get one qaidi who'll give you chai in the morning. The same guy will come and get you the lunch. There's one guard outside. You get this one mug, that you have your chai in and wash it. Then you have daal chawal in it. You use it to take a shower. You use it to do whatever you wanna do.''

It Was Like Hell

"It looks all very cool to an outsider. I entered there and saw prisoners who have been there for 20 years and totally forgotten, and it was like hell. The state of jail is so bad and when I offered to take care of some amenities, I was not allowed. I think some Human Rights guys should go there and check on these things. It is horrible for humans to stay in such a place."

Most Of The Prisoners Are Innocent

"70 per cent of the prisoners today, I must know because I have already been to 3 or 4 jails already, are innocent. There are cases, when a young boy of about 14-15 is taken in for a murder case, and then he's there for 20 odd years! They don't even want to come outside because they are worse off outside."

I Know I Will Suffer

"I never spoke about these things because I didn't want to involve anybody. Now it doesn't seem to matter. I am not the kind to start crying in front of the TV camera. If I have to go to jail, I will go with a blank face, because that's my destiny and if possible, only I can change it. If I had done any uncool thing, I know I will have to suffer. But if I haven't I know I will get out of it."