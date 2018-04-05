 »   »   » Salman Khan's Throwback Interview: It's Horrible For Humans To Stay In A Place Like Jail

Related Articles
- Salman Khan Enters Jodphur Jail, To Be Stationed In Barrack Number 2! View Pictures
- Salman Khan's Lawyer: We Are Studying The Judgement, It Just Came As A Surprise
- Tabu Provoked Salman Khan To Pull The Trigger? New Twist In The Blackbuck Poaching Case Conviction
- Salman Khan Sentenced To 5 Years: Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's MIL Jaya Bachchan Reacted
- Big Blow To Industry As Salman Khan Sentenced To 5 Years Of Jail, Rs 400-600 Crore Riding On Him
- Salman Khan Sentenced To 5-year Jail Term In The Blackbuck Poaching Case!
- Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case Verdict: Live Updates
- 5 Years Of Jail: Salman Khan Convicted, Had Revealed What Exactly Happened & It Was A White Lie
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Convicted & Other Stars Acquitted, Sentence To Be Given Shortly
- Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez Trains With The Gun; Says 'Performing Action Is Quite Exciting'!
- History To Be Repeated? A Tug Of War Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed
- Will The Three Khans Promote Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Film Blackmail?
Jodhpur court has sentenced Salman Khan to five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari, have been acquitted. Salman is accused of killing two blackbucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, during the shooting of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain. As per reports, he will apply for bail and also appeal against this verdict in the Rajasthan high court.
In the past, Salman Khan had spent 18 days in the jail and after coming out, the actor spoke about his experience to Koel Purie on her show On the Couch with Koel. Salman also talked about the horrible conditions of Indian jail in an interview to DNA.
I Was Chilling
Talking about spending 18 days in the jail, Salman had said, "I was blank, I was chilling. My only tension was the bathroom. And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If somebody wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven't done it, you go in head high."
Only One Bathroom Was There
"The police custody here, accident thing...There were like 9 or 10 rooms, and each room had 9-10 people in one room. One bathroom. One toilet. So that was...Then the rest of the space, the Central Jail. When you go to the judicial custody, you get your own suite there."
You Get Only One Mug For Everything
"You get one qaidi who'll give you chai in the morning. The same guy will come and get you the lunch. There's one guard outside. You get this one mug, that you have your chai in and wash it. Then you have daal chawal in it. You use it to take a shower. You use it to do whatever you wanna do.''
It Was Like Hell
"It looks all very cool to an outsider. I entered there and saw prisoners who have been there for 20 years and totally forgotten, and it was like hell. The state of jail is so bad and when I offered to take care of some amenities, I was not allowed. I think some Human Rights guys should go there and check on these things. It is horrible for humans to stay in such a place."
Most Of The Prisoners Are Innocent
"70 per cent of the prisoners today, I must know because I have already been to 3 or 4 jails already, are innocent. There are cases, when a young boy of about 14-15 is taken in for a murder case, and then he's there for 20 odd years! They don't even want to come outside because they are worse off outside."
I Know I Will Suffer
"I never spoke about these things because I didn't want to involve anybody. Now it doesn't seem to matter. I am not the kind to start crying in front of the TV camera. If I have to go to jail, I will go with a blank face, because that's my destiny and if possible, only I can change it. If I had done any uncool thing, I know I will have to suffer. But if I haven't I know I will get out of it."
Keep watching this space for more updates.
Also Read: Salman Khan Sentenced To 5 Years: Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's MIL Jaya Bachchan Reacted
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.