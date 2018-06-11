 »   »   »  Salman Khan Is Like My Big Brother: When Katrina Kaif Shocked The Entire Nation With This Statement

Related Articles
Before falling in love with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif was in a serious relationship with the superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The reason of their break-up is still unknown. Some Industry insiders believe that Salman was not happy with her closeness with Ranbir on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, while some feel that Bhai had started taking Kat for granted. However, even after the split, the ex-couple managed to maintain a cordial relationship.
But a shocking statement by Katrina Kaif about her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan created quite a stir when she was promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Kolkata.
Salman Is Like My Brother
The cast of Jab Tak Hai Jaan were in Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival, when Katrina made a shocking statement and said, ''Salman Khan is like my big brother.''
Why Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Called It Quits
Well, we all know that it's not true and they were an item once. But what led to their break-up? As per a report in Pinkvilla, Katrina ended her relationship with Salman Khan over an SMS, a friend of the actress had revealed, "She was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir when this happened.''
Katrina Texted Salman That It's Over
''She didn't want to wait till she got back home. So, she texted him that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends. Salman was furious and decided to land up on the film's set."
She Was Scared
''This was the prospect that terrified Katrina, who was afraid to confront Salman in person. Fortunately for her, the star never showed up. His family and very close friends advised him against this.''
Kat Told Ranbir Kapoor That She Is Done With Salman
''However, confirmation about their split was only given to close friends and family. From Salman's side, his sister Arpita and Alvira knew that their relationship was over, while Kat had confessed in her Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani co-star Ranbir Kapoor that she was done with Sallu.''
Katrina Kaif Was Getting Frustrated With Salman
"There is no shock value to this breakup. It was destined to happen. Katrina was getting more and more frustrated with Salman.''
The Connection Was Missing
''Katrina has been telling close friends how she can't relate to Salman anymore. Not only is the age difference vast, but she's also fed up of him.''
However
Even after his split with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan had told the media, "Katrina is family. Always!"
