 »   »   »  These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!

Related Articles
- Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!
- Race 3: Why Many People Warned Remo D'Souza Not To Work With Salman Khan?
- Loveratri Teaser Looks So Vibrant & Colourful! Watch It Here
- Despite Being HIGHEST PAID Heroine Of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Fee For Bharat Is Staggering!
- Is Kapil Sharma Doing A Film With Salman Khan & Sohail Khan?
- Race 3 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In Its First Weekend?
- Shahrukh Khan's Zero Teaser Shows Him BONDING With Salman Khan! Watch It Here
- Zero Teaser Scene Gets LEAKED! Salman Khan Carries 'Dwarf' Shahrukh Khan In His Arms [See Pictures]
- Race 3 First Review Out! Salman Khan's Film Is Highly Engaging, Reveals An Insider
- John Abraham-Salman Khan's COLD WAR Continues; Did You Know About Katrina Kaif's Connection With It?
- Aishwarya Rai After Her Break-up With Salman Khan: Hope People Will Like Ash-Vivek Oberoi Pair Too
- Daisy Shah Finally Opens Up About Her Infamous ‘Our Business Is Our Business’ Dialogue From Race 3
Salman Khan has come a long way in Bollywood by facing success and failures equally but still stands strong even to this day as he never gave up. He was always focused on doing movies no matter what the results were. It's been close to three decades since the actor is around and has entertained people of all ages.
From piggybacking other actors during the early 2000s to becoming 'Blockbuster Khan' by the end of the decade, Salman Khan turned the tables around and is enjoying success currently like no other. His upcoming movie Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 15, 2018 and people's expectations are much higher on the action-thriller. We're sure that Race 3 will end up being another blockbuster and until then, do check out these old pics of Salman Khan below! You'll surely get nostalgic...
Salman Khan Looks Unrecognisable
Salman Khan looks so unrecognisable in this picture, folks! His goatee looks quite funny as well, doesn't it?
A Hairy Salman Khan
Rarely have we seen Salman Khan with so much chest hair! All these days it was reserved for Anil Kapoor only.
Slim & Trim Salman
During his younger days, Salman Khan looked so slim and trim and had a very different hairstyle.
A Shirtless Salman!
Here's Salman Khan being shirtless and playing cricket. Not everyday do we get to see a picture like this, peeps!
Those Were The Days
Back in the day, Salman Khan was well-known for removing his shirt and showing off his body. He sometimes does that now too.
The Guitar Dude
Apart from going shirtless, Salman Khan's Oh Oh Jane Jana made him popular for his guitar antics and torn jeans.
The Muscle Man
It was Salman Khan who actually started body building and hitting the gym and set a whole new trend of fit and fine actors in Bollywood. Even Sanjay Dutt did the same.
What A Difference
Salman Khan 20 years ago looked so different and the actor has aged so gracefully.
Swag Se Swagat
But no matter what, Salman Khan had got the swag back in the day and maintains it even now!
Coming To The Present
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 15, 2018. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. Expectations are riding high on the action-thriller.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.