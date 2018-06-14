English
 »   »   »  These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!

These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!

Posted By:
    Salman Khan has come a long way in Bollywood by facing success and failures equally but still stands strong even to this day as he never gave up. He was always focused on doing movies no matter what the results were. It's been close to three decades since the actor is around and has entertained people of all ages.

    From piggybacking other actors during the early 2000s to becoming 'Blockbuster Khan' by the end of the decade, Salman Khan turned the tables around and is enjoying success currently like no other. His upcoming movie Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 15, 2018 and people's expectations are much higher on the action-thriller. We're sure that Race 3 will end up being another blockbuster and until then, do check out these old pics of Salman Khan below! You'll surely get nostalgic...

    Salman Khan Looks Unrecognisable

    Salman Khan looks so unrecognisable in this picture, folks! His goatee looks quite funny as well, doesn't it?

    A Hairy Salman Khan

    Rarely have we seen Salman Khan with so much chest hair! All these days it was reserved for Anil Kapoor only.

    Slim & Trim Salman

    During his younger days, Salman Khan looked so slim and trim and had a very different hairstyle.

    A Shirtless Salman!

    Here's Salman Khan being shirtless and playing cricket. Not everyday do we get to see a picture like this, peeps!

    Those Were The Days

    Back in the day, Salman Khan was well-known for removing his shirt and showing off his body. He sometimes does that now too.

    The Guitar Dude

    Apart from going shirtless, Salman Khan's Oh Oh Jane Jana made him popular for his guitar antics and torn jeans.

    The Muscle Man

    It was Salman Khan who actually started body building and hitting the gym and set a whole new trend of fit and fine actors in Bollywood. Even Sanjay Dutt did the same.

    What A Difference

    Salman Khan 20 years ago looked so different and the actor has aged so gracefully.

    Swag Se Swagat

    But no matter what, Salman Khan had got the swag back in the day and maintains it even now!

    Coming To The Present

    Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 15, 2018. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. Expectations are riding high on the action-thriller.


    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
