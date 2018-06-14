 »   »   »  These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!

Salman Khan Looks Unrecognisable

Salman Khan looks so unrecognisable in this picture, folks! His goatee looks quite funny as well, doesn't it?



A Hairy Salman Khan

Rarely have we seen Salman Khan with so much chest hair! All these days it was reserved for Anil Kapoor only.



Slim & Trim Salman

During his younger days, Salman Khan looked so slim and trim and had a very different hairstyle.



A Shirtless Salman!

Here's Salman Khan being shirtless and playing cricket. Not everyday do we get to see a picture like this, peeps!



Those Were The Days

Back in the day, Salman Khan was well-known for removing his shirt and showing off his body. He sometimes does that now too.



The Guitar Dude

Apart from going shirtless, Salman Khan's Oh Oh Jane Jana made him popular for his guitar antics and torn jeans.



The Muscle Man

It was Salman Khan who actually started body building and hitting the gym and set a whole new trend of fit and fine actors in Bollywood. Even Sanjay Dutt did the same.



What A Difference

Salman Khan 20 years ago looked so different and the actor has aged so gracefully.



Swag Se Swagat

But no matter what, Salman Khan had got the swag back in the day and maintains it even now!



Coming To The Present

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 15, 2018. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. Expectations are riding high on the action-thriller.

