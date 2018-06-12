 »   »   »  Flashback Pictures! When Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Were Like Brothers

How The Tiff Started

When Sanjay Dutt got parole in 2014, Salman Khan wanted to help him by building his image back and bag movies. Hence, he asked Sanjay Dutt to hire his manager Reshma Shetty to bring back his stardom, reported SpotBoye.

Sanjay Dutt Accepted Salman Khan's Request

Sanjay Dutt accepted Salman Khan's request to hire his manager Reshma Shetty and things went on smoothly for a while.

No Offers & No Success

After hiring Reshma Shetty as his manager, Sanjay Dutt waited for a long time, but sadly had got no offers and this made him restless and angry.

The Cracks Began To Show

Angry and frustrated without work, Sanjay Dutt was furious over Reshma Shetty's handling of the job and took things into his own hands.

Hiked His Fees, Film-makers Went Somewhere Else

When Sanjay Dutt took things into his own hands, he realised that the manager had hiked his fees to such an extent that film-makers denied casting him and went somewhere else.

The Firing!

After getting to know why he didn't land projects, Sanjay Dutt fired Reshma Shetty and the two parted ways professionally.

The Firing Didn't Go Down Well With Salman Khan

After Sanjau Dutt fired Salman Khan's manager Reshma Shetty, Salman was furious and since then the duo have avoided each other in public.

No Much Mid-slinging!

Thankfully, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have not indulged in mud-slinging and have kept to themselves regarding their tiff.

Will They Bury The Hatchet?

Now that things are done and gone, we have to see if Salman and Sanjay will bury the hatchet and get back as friends like the good old days.

At The Present Scenario

Salman Khan, despite fighting court cases and serving prison sentences, has managed to retain his stardom and Sanjay Dutt, facing the same problems, has lost most of his fan following.

Will Sanju Be A Game-changer?

We guess Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju might be a game-changer for Sanjay Dutt and the movie may bring him back to his past glory.

Life Is Full Of Possibilities!

As they say, life is full of possibilities as success and failures can come to a person any time uninvited. So all hopes are pinned on Sanju for now.