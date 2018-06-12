 »   »   »  Flashback Pictures! When Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Were Like Brothers

Related Articles
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were just like brothers back in the day and starred in several movies during the 90s and early 2000s. Both were under the scanner for breaking the law and had a long and tedious time dealing with court cases and also served prison sentences. The duo were the bad boys of Bollywood and things turned in their favour as time passed.
While Salman Khan has managed to retain his stardom by attracting large crowds to the theatres, Sanjay Dutt is struggling on that front. Salman and Sanjay's friendship was going well until Sanjay's parole in 2014. After that, the duo have started avoiding each other and the reason is not a tiff between themselves, but Salman Khan's manager Reshma Shetty.
How The Tiff Started
When Sanjay Dutt got parole in 2014, Salman Khan wanted to help him by rebuilding his image and bag movies. Hence, he asked Sanjay Dutt to hire his manager Reshma Shetty to bring back his stardom, reported SpotBoye.
Sanjay Dutt Accepted Salman Khan's Request
Sanjay Dutt accepted Salman Khan's request to hire his manager Reshma Shetty and things went on smoothly for a while.
No Offers & No Success
After hiring Reshma Shetty as his manager, Sanjay Dutt waited for a long time, but sadly had got no offers and this made him restless and angry.
The Cracks Began To Show
Angry and frustrated without work, Sanjay Dutt was furious over Reshma Shetty's handling of the job and took things into his own hands.
Hiked His Fees, Film-makers Went Somewhere Else
When Sanjay Dutt took things into his own hands, he realised that the manager had hiked his fees to such an extent that film-makers denied casting him and went somewhere else.
Firing Reshma Shetty!
After getting to know why he didn't land projects, Sanjay Dutt fired Reshma Shetty and the two parted ways professionally.
The Firing Didn't Go Down Well With Salman Khan
After Sanjay Dutt fired Salman Khan's manager Reshma Shetty, Salman was furious and since then the duo has avoided each other in public.
Not Much Mud-slinging!
Thankfully, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have not indulged in mud-slinging and have kept to themselves regarding their tiff.
Will They Bury The Hatchet?
Now that things are done and gone, we have to see if Salman and Sanjay will bury the hatchet and get back as friends like the good old days.
At The Present Scenario
Salman Khan, despite fighting court cases and serving prison sentences, has managed to retain his stardom and Sanjay Dutt, facing the same problems, has lost most of his fan following.
Will Sanju Be A Game Changer?
We guess Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju might be a game changer for Sanjay Dutt and the movie may bring him back to his past glory.
Life Is Full Of Possibilities!
As they say, life is full of possibilities as success and failures can come to a person any time uninvited. So all hopes are pinned on Sanju for now.
