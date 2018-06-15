 »   »   »  How Salman & Shahrukh Khan Became Enemies In An Instant & Patched Up A Few Years Later!

Related Articles
Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan have entertained the audiences for close to three decades and are the undisputed Kings of Bollywood. They were on very good terms during the 90s and starred together in Karan Arjun in 1995. Right after the movie, SRK and Salman became best friends and were seen together at many events, so much so that, they even had cameo appearances in each other's movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.
However, nothing lasts forever and cracks developed between the duo as time passed. During Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan had an ugly spat in front of all the guests and the fight became one of the biggest news of the time. The news went on for months together and the duo stopped talking to each other since then. Check out how SRK and Salman got back to being friends again below...
How Long Can One Stay Angry?
After the infamous brawl in 2008, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan decided to bury their hatchets and slowly started sending out feelers to each others in several award shows and events.
Congratulating Each Other!
After the success of Shahrukh Khan's Chennai Express, Salman Khan congratulated him at an award show and praised the movie and its storyline. This of course made Shahrukh Khan feel good again!
2015 Made Their Friendship Strong Again
In the year 2015, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan shared each other's movie trailers and posters on their respective social media handles and criss-crossed with each other's fans. The movies were Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dilwale.
Attending Birthday Parties!
After their friendship bloomed again, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan started attending each other's birthday parties and things became normal again. Thankfully, there was no brawl since then.
Going On A Cycle Ride
Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan went on a bicycle ride in the early morning at a stretch in Bandra and this proved that their friendship is now a strong bond, just like how it was in the 90s.
Exchanging Pleasantries
Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan have since then spoken only good about each other and whenever one says something controversial, the other tries to defend it.
Will Their Friendship Remain?
Going by their age and maturity since both are now 50+, we guess they're matured enough to handle things and will remain best friends for life.
Fans Fight More Than The Stars
Going by the look of it, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan' fans fight with each other on Twitter more than the stars themselves, which is on the face of it, absurd.
Salman Khan Promoting Shahrukh Khan's Zero
Shahrukh Khan's Zero teaser saw Salman Khan in a grand avatar and even carried a 'dwarf' SRK in his arms. What can be a more delighting image as this, folks?
Last Seen On The Silver Screen
Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan were last seen on the silver together was for Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam in 2002, which also starred Madhuri Dixit. We hope to see them again soon!
Salman Khan's Race 3
Also, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has hit the theatres today on June 15, 2018 and has received a lot of positive reviews.
