 »   »   »  When Sanjay Dutt SHAMED His Own Sisters For Insulting Maanayata Dutt & Warned Them Not To Interfere!

Sanjay Took A Potshot At Priya Dutt For Insulting Maanayata

While talking to TOI, Sanjay Dutt had said, "My sister Priya (Dutt) has denied that she is against my wife. Being the eldest member of the family, along with Maanayata, I forgive Priya even if she has any anger towards us. Priya is my blood and nothing can change that.

However, Maanayata is Sunil Dutt and Nargis' daughter-in-law and there are no two ways about it! There are only one Mr & Mrs Dutt in Pali Hill and that's Maanayata and I."

Sanjay Had Also Told That His Sisters Should Not Have Retained Their Father's Name After Marriage

He said, "Girl who become part of a new family must assume their new surname and the responsibilities that come with it. That's message not just to my sisters but for all the girls, who hang on to their parents' surname."

'If Maanayata Wanted To Retain Her Father's Name, I Would've Felt Offended'

He further added, "It's become fashionable these days. But I strongly feel that doing so disrespects the person they have married. This may sound harsh, but if Manyata had said that she wanted to retain her father's surname, I would've felt offended."

Sanjay Also Made It Clear That Maanayata Is His Top Most Priority

When asked about how does he balance between his sisters and wife, Sanjay rather gave an explosive reply and said, "There is no balancing act. My wife is my wife. She's the topmost priority of my life. Any spouse feels the same way. For Priya, her husband Owen (Roncon) is of utmost importance."

Sanjay On Priya & Namrata Not Accepting Maanayata As Their Sister-in-law

When asked about the same, Sanjay Dutt had said, "Look, do you have a sister? Because, if you do, then you'll also know that no sister gets along with her brother's wife. Had my mother been alive, she would've happily accepted Maanayata. Manyata is a homemaker, just like my mother was."

Sanjay Dutt's Sisters Had Reacted To His Comment Strongly

When Priya Dutt was asked to react on Sanjay Dutt's statement "All sisters are against their brothers' wives," she lost her cool and told HT, "This is not the usual saas-bahu kind of difference between a nanad and a bhabhi."

She Further Added...

"We are against her because of the kind of woman she is. I cannot even begin to tell you what it means to have my father's fair name sullied by a woman like her."

Maanayata Reacted To Priya Dutt's Harsh Comments Too!

When asked about the differences between her and the Dutt sisters, she was quoted as saying, "I tried best from my side to put things together, but how much can I bend? I'm human too."

She Had Further Added...

"I'm not someone who will run people down in public. That's not how my parents brought me up."

Cut to present, all is well between Maanayata and the Dutt sisters and they are often spotted together spending some family time!