 »   »   »  Madhuri Dixit Can Get Any Man, Why Sanjay Dutt? An EXPLOSIVE Interview Of Dutt's Sister-in-law

Enna Broke Her Silence When Richa Sharma Left Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay tied knot with Richa Sharma in 1987 and the latter gave up her filmy career for Sanjay Dutt. But, their love story soon turned kaput as Richa was diagnosed with cancer and was taken to the US for treatment. After three years of treatment, Richa returned to India but she was left heartbroken when she came to know about Sanjay-Madhuri's affair.



Richa Wanted Her Marriage To Work

After returning, she also gave an interview where she expressed her wish of getting back with her husband, "We've been apart for so long, we're not totally in tune with each other. But it is nothing serious, we can overcome it.



I did ask Sanjay if he was going to divorce me and he said absolutely not. As for me, I don't want a divorce. I've come down because I want to be with him again."







After 15 Days Richa Returned To New York & Gave A Shocking Statement

She was quoted as saying, "I love him (Sanjay Dutt) with all my heart. Whatever happens, I will always stand by him. He treated me very shabbily when I came down to meet him."



Richa Sharma's Sister Enna Sharma Exposed Sanjay-Madhuri's Affair

In an interview with CineBlitz in December 1992, Enna Sharma blamed Madhuri for her sister's separation with Sanjay Dutt and was quoted as saying, "Madhuri is so inhuman...I mean Madhuri can get any man she wants. How can she go for a man who's behaved in such a way with his wife?"



Enna On Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Dutt

"I know they are good friends because he's called her from our house. And he does talk to her brother and her sister here. But we never looked at it as if 'okay the guy's involved with Madhuri'. We're very open, we've always given Sanjay his space."



On The Other Side, Sanjay Refused To Acknowledge His Love For Madhuri

Speaking of his alleged affair with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt had told, "There has to be something on between us for me to marry her. She was friendly from day one because she was not Madhuri - the star when I first worked with her."



Ahem! Ahem!

He also added, "I wish I had a scene going on with Madhuri. But I don't!"



Richa Also Took A Dig At Her Hubby For His Casanova Image

In 1993 Sanjay Dutt filed for divorce and interestingly, that very year, he got arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. Madhuri reportedly cut off all contact post these controversies.



Richa had then said in an interview, "At every point in his life, he needs someone he can lean on emotionally. Like he was dependent on Madhuri. Now that she has ditched him, he is going to be a shattered man."





