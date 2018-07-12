 »   »   »  When Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Tina Munim: I Don’t Like Her To Expose Herself On-screen

Related Articles
After watching Sanju, everyone knows that Sanjay Dutt was romantically involved with about 308 girlfriends before marrying Maanayata. The young Dutt was a drug addict, an alcoholic and a womaniser. But did you know he was madly in love with his first co-star Tina Munim, with whom he worked in Rocky (1981)? It was also rumoured that Sunil Dutt did not approve of Tina. When a leading film magazine asked Sanjay the same, he had said, ''Tina has never ever tried to take me away from my family.''
''She has always been the one to guide me and force me to go back home to my Dad and sisters even after a fight. Frankly, every family has its problems. And since ours is a very close-knit family, we do have our occasional tiffs and arguments - nothing serious though. And all of us take turns to sulk. After my mother's death, we all were quite shattered and each one of us we trying to get out of it in our own way,'' he had added.
There Was No Major Misunderstanding Between Us
''All of us had become ultra-sensitive and very vulnerable. Actually, there was no major misunderstanding between us. It's just that a lot of bullshit was being spread about me fighting with my father and him breaking my jaw bone, etc. To date, I have yet to have to guts to fight with him!"
Tina Dominates My Life
"I am an emotionally weak man. I have always needed a strong influence over me. My mother was that influence. After her death, Tina has taken her place. She dominates my life, yes, but I have not allowed her to have any say in my career.''
She Never Interfered
''Tina has never tried to stop me from working with any of her rivals. I have only one film with Poonam because I have been offered only one film with her. And where Ranjeeta is concerned, I would love to work with her too, but no one has wanted to pair us together so far."
It Was Rumoured That Sanjay Wanted Tina To Leave Films
"Frankly, I have never interfered in my girlfriend's career, except in the matter of her clothes. I am very possessive about her. She is mine and I don't like her to expose herself on screen. That's exactly where my interest in her career ends.''
I Am Not Selfish
''If I am indifferent to her flops and hits, it doesn't mean that I am selfish enough to be delighted when her career is not doing well, only because that would make her sit at home.''
I Am Planning To Marry Her In Three Years
''If I wanted her to stop working, I can ask her to do so. I don't want her to quit for another three years, for that's when intend to get married. I want her to enjoy life and do whatever she wants to do till then."
On Tina's Alleged Affairs
"My girl has been linked with so many men that it is physically impossible for any woman to cope with so many of them in such a short time. I have not defended her blindly. Each time I've heard or read about her, I've gone insane with anger - but most of the time, she has managed to convince me that what I've heard is not true.''
I Love Her Too Much
''I love her too much not to believe her. One has to trust somebody sometime, and I trust her. I always tell her, ‘Today, I am quietly taking everything I hear about you because I don't want you to start screaming and getting suspicious the moment you listen to stories about me.' I obviously expect her to be as understanding with me as I am with her today."
For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim broke up because of the actor's drug addiction.
