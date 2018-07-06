 »   »   »  Despite Sanju Being Leaked Online, The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Proved That Content Is King!

Related Articles
- Sanjay Dutt's Real-life Friend 'Kamli' Breaks Silence On Sanju; Pens Down A Hearttouching Note
- Sanju Friday (8 Days) Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is Just Unstoppable!
- How Rajkumar Hirani Transformed Ranbir Kapoor Into Sanjay Dutt! Watch Video Here
- Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan Trolled In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju 'Munna Bhai' Memes! Really Hilarious
- Ranbir Kapoor Can't Control His Father Rishi Kapoor, Expresses Anger Through His Mom Neetu Instead
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Single; He Blames This Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again!
- Sanju Thursday Box Office Collection: Ranbir Achieves A Milestone; A First 200 Crore Film For Him!
- Sanju: The Journalist Who Broke The News Of Sanjay Dutt's Arrest Recalls How He Got His Big Story!
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Upset With The Makers Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer?
- 10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!
- Salman Khan & Rishi Kapoor Get Into A Major Conflict; Is Ranbir Kapoor The Reason?
- Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request
Whenever a movie is leaked online during its release, the concerned movie ends up crashing at the box office or comes to a slow halt after a few days as people rely on the pirated copy than spend money watching it in the theatres. Even Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was leaked online on the very first day of its release and just when you thought that it might hamper the box office collections, the reverse happened! The movie ended up collecting close to Rs 120 Crore in its first weekend and made above Rs 200 Crore in the first week itself. So how did this happen?
When every other movie crashed due to piracy, Sanju stood as tall as a rock and plundered the box office as the days passed. Sanju's success goes on to prove that the Indian audience is hungry for good concent and don't mind spending their money on good quality movies. The audience is bored, done and dusted with the same old category of 'love and romance' which has been tried and tested for decades and Rajkumar Hirani gave them something new on a silver platter. The audience didn't really care if the movie leaked online and still went to the theares, as they 100 per cent knew that Sanju will do justice and entertain them for 3 hours. Sanju proved once again that content is king and nothing can stop a good movie if the content is right!
Fans Stood Up For What Is Right
When the news broke out that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was leaked online on June 29, 2018. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor took to Twitter with the hashtag #SanjuLeaked and requested everyone to not watch the movie online and watch it in the theatres only.
The Indian Audience Is Matured!
The hashtag #SanjuLeaked became trending in no time and people really got the message and took it seriously. They rejected the leaked version of the movie and watched it in the theatres itself. That's why it managed to collect a whopping Rs 200 Crore at the box office on its first week itself.
Rajkumar Hirani Thanked The Audiences As Well
Rajkumar Hirani thanked the audiences on his Facebook page for fighting against piracy. He said, "To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook."
Thanked One And All
"While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally, Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem."
The Link Is Deleted, Confirmed Rajkumar
"We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook. Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings."
Rajkumar Hirani Continued
"You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it."
He Summed It Up
"Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you! Rajkumar Hirani," the filmmaker wrote.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.