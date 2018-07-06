 »   »   »  Despite Sanju Being Leaked Online, The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Proved That Content Is King!

Fans Stood Up For What Is Right

When the news broke out that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was leaked online on June 29, 2018. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor took to Twitter with the hashtag #SanjuLeaked and requested everyone to not watch the movie online and watch it in the theatres only.



The Indian Audience Is Matured!

The hashtag #SanjuLeaked became trending in no time and people really got the message and took it seriously. They rejected the leaked version of the movie and watched it in the theatres itself. That's why it managed to collect a whopping Rs 200 Crore at the box office on its first week itself.



Rajkumar Hirani Thanked The Audiences As Well

Rajkumar Hirani thanked the audiences on his Facebook page for fighting against piracy. He said, "To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook."



Thanked One And All

"While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally, Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem."



The Link Is Deleted, Confirmed Rajkumar

"We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook. Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings."



Rajkumar Hirani Continued

"You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it."



He Summed It Up

"Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you! Rajkumar Hirani," the filmmaker wrote.

