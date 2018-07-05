English
10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!

    Sanjay Dutt's life was certainly not a bed of roses and had a lot of thorns along the way. Despite of several ups and downs, the actor made it big in life and thrived at whatever he set to achieve. His biopic Sanju, which was helmed by Ranbir Kapoor showcased all of this on the silver screen but the movie failed to show several important aspects and gossips about his life. We're not sure if Rajkumar Hirani omitted these on purpose, but below are 10 important events which occurred in the life of Sanjay Dutt. He is indeed one man, with many lives!

    Sanjay Dutt With First Wife Richa Sharma

    Sanjay Dutt first met Richa Sharma while he was undergoing rehab at a hospital in the USA. Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour at the same hospital. It is reported that Sanjay found it very hard to balance his personal and professional life at that period, hence had a strained relationship with daughter Trishala Dutt for several years. This was missed in Sanju.

    Sanjay Dutt with second wife Rhea Pillai

    After two years of Richa Sharma's death, Sanjay Dutt married Rhea Pillai and the duo separated as well. The whole thing went missing in Ranbir Kapoor statter Sanju.

    Sanjay Dutt's Link-up with Madhuri Dixit

    Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's link-up was the talk of the town back in the day and Sanju didn't even touch that particular subject.

    Bal Thackeray's Role In Getting Him Bail

    When Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1993 in connection to the Mumbai serial blasts, his father Sunil Dutt reportedly met Bal Thackeray and made a special plea to free his son. Sanjay Dutt was later released in 1995 after having spent 18 months in jail. All of this was missing in Sanju.

    Sanjay Dutt's Friendship With Kumar Gaurav

    Sanjay Dutt was a very close friend with Kumar Gaurav and the duo stayed together through thick and thin. They were even co-stars in Kaante and their friendship was so pure, that Kumar Gaurav went on to become Sanjay Dutt's brother-in-law. The frendship between Sanjay and Kumar was missing in Sanju.

    Sanjay Dutt's Friendship With Salman Khan

    Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were the baddies of Bollywood and they remained good friends all throughout the years, There was a time when the duo were piggybacking each other to get back into delivering hits. Sadly, they now have a cold war between each other and their friendship was missing in Sanju as well.

    Sanjay Dutt's Friendship With Sanjay Gupta

    Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta were really close friends and the duo worked together in movies like Kaante and Plan. Their friendship was not shown in Sanju at all.

    Sanjay Dutt's Connection With The Underworld

    Though Sanju showed Sanjay Dutt accepting a delivery of explosives and weapons from gangsters who plotted the Mumbai serial blasts, it showed no alleged involvement of Sanjay Dutt with gangsters like Abu Salem and Chota Shakeel.

    Sanjay Dutt's Attempt To Get Into Politics

    During the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, Sanjay Dutt had a failed attempt to get into politics and stood as a candidate with the Samajwadi Party. Since his name was involved in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, the Supreme Court rejected and cancelled his candidature. Rajkumar Hirani failed to show this in Sanju.

    Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav

    Even before Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster hit was Vaastav. The movie gave him a unique identity and though Rajkumar Hirani has shown clips from Munna Bhai, he didn't show the audiences other favourite Vaastav.


