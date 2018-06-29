English
When Sanjay Dutt's First Wife Richa Said, ''Madhuri Dixit Has Ditched Him; He Will Be Shattered''

    Sanju: When Sanjay Dutt's first Wife Richa Sharma blamed Madhuri Dixit; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

    It's a known fact that Sanjay Dutt had an affair with Bollywood diva Maduri Dixit. But the actor was already married to Richa Sharma at that time. As per his biography, ''Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy'' by Usman, Sanju had met Richa in the year 1985 at the muhurat of one of his films. It was love at first sight for him. Here's an excerpt...

    "I met Richa for the first time at the muhurat of one of my films at Hotel Sea Rock. She was wearing jeans and a multi-coloured top. I inquired as to who she was. A few days later, I called her and asked her to go out with me."

    Richa Was Different From Other Girls

    "I soon realised that Richa was different from the girls I had known before. She was not calculating, manipulative or chasing after money. She was a simple girl, a fantastic person to trust. I could no longer live without her."

    Sanjay Wanted Richa To Give Up Her Career

    ''I decided to marry her. I wanted her to give up her career . . . [for] me, our children and our home. She agreed; She was not of the ambitious kind anyway."

    Post Marriage With Richa

    ‘'She's waiting for me with food, so I love that. It's a great feeling to know that someone is waiting for you at home. I love Richa to madness.''

    After A Year Of Marriage Richa Was Diagnosed With Cancer

    ''But the happy story unraveled dramatically after that. A little over a year after they were married, Richa was diagnosed with cancer and was taken to the US for treatment. Sanjay returned to India, reportedly due to his film commitments, while Richa and their baby daughter Trishala stayed on in New York with her parents.''

    Sanjay Was Portrayed As A Casanova By The Media

    ''Once back in India, rumours of Sanjay's hard-partying ways and affairs started doing the rounds. Reports of his closeness with actresses Amrita Singh, Ekta and Anu Aggarwal were widespread, and he was portrayed as a Casanova by the media. He recalled, "All my life I've always been dependent on someone. First it was my mother, then my girlfriends, then my sisters ... I did not know how to survive without leaning against someone."''

    A Magazine Also Did A Story On Sanjay & Madhuri's Affair

    ''And so when Richa wasn't around to lean on, Sanjay sought support elsewhere. Allegedly he would find comfort in Madhuri Dixit's friendship. As one magazine cover story from 1993 put it, ‘Sanjay's desperate need for an emotional anchor took him into the arms of the Ek Do Teen actress'.''

    Madhuri Dumped Sanjay Later

    ''When Madhuri reportedly cut off all contact with Sanjay after he was embroiled in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Dutt was once again at sea. According to a story in Stardust entitled ‘Madhuri Dumps Sanjay', she refused to take his calls and told his sister, "Please tell Sanju not to call me up ever. Tell him that it's all over".''

    When Richa Talked About Sanjay & Madhuri's Split

    ''Richa, then still married to Dutt, summed it up quite accurately when she said: "At every point in his life, he needs someone he can lean on emotionally. Like he was dependent on Madhuri. Now that she has ditched him, he is going to be a shattered man."

    In 1996 Richa Sharam died of cancer in the USA.

    Source-Juggernaut Books; Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy by Yasser Usman & Mumbai Mirror

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 23:55 [IST]
