India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Here's Why Shahrukh Khan's Character 'Rahul' Was A Fraud

20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Here's Why Shahrukh Khan's Character 'Rahul' Was A Fraud

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Twenty years after making people fall in love with his idea of romance in his debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says the film's much-fancied hero, Rahul was a bit of a fraud. The 1998 film was a roaring commercial blockbuster and the three central characters - Rahul (Shahrukh Khan), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani Mukherji) are popular even today. The dialogues from 'Pyar dosti hai' to 'Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge' are still etched in fans' minds.

    Why Karan Finds Rahul A 'Fraud' Character?

    When asked how would Rahul and Anjali be today two decades later, Karan said, "Rahul was a bit of a fraud anyway. He used to say 'we love once, marry once' but did it twice. In my head I hope the marriage works, but it must have been a tough marriage.

    I hope the little Anjali (Sana Saeed) isn't messed up, because at eight she was loaded with so much information."

    KJo On Reminiscing K2H2 Days

    The film redefined new age friendship and romance, and Karan said the movie was a great learning experience for him. He credits the film for his successful innings in Bollywood.

    "I remember every single moment from the film. I remember all the struggles, the joy, the fun while making," he said in an interview.

    Did You Know?

    The first scene that the 46-year-old filmmaker shot for the movie never made it to the final cut.

    Reminiscing about it, Karan said, "It was a doctor's set with Shah Rukh in it and I had directed it poorly but he (Shah Rukh) was kind. When I shot that dentist scene, I edited immediately and showed it to him. I realised it was a bad scene and told him about it.

    "And he said, 'As long as you know it! I am happy that you do.' I removed that scene."


    How Shahrukh Came To Karan's Rescue?

    It was Shah Rukh who suggested Karan to start the shoot of the film with a song, as he can settle down by then.

    "Farah did the songs and Shah Rukh said, I should supervise it. Then I got confidence. Now I always tell first time directors to start with a song because the atmosphere is fun and light so you can settle with your characters and then start your film," he said.


    Recently, Kajol Was Singing Praises For K2H2

    In a recent interview with PTI, Kajol had said with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she learnt the importance of on-screen chemistry.

    "What I realised is that when you have fun off screen it translates on screen. Your off screen equation is conveyed on screen. There is some relatability, touchability, that comes on screen... You don't know what is it that attracts people," she added.


    'Subhash Ghai Threatened That He Won't Launch Me If I Don't Sleep With Him'

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue