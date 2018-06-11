 »   »   »  FLASHBACK DIARY: Shahrukh Khan Tries To KISS Rival Aamir Khan, While He Looks UNINTERESTED [Picture]

Related Articles
If you're a fan of both Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan, then get ready for a surprise! We all know about the rivalry of Aamir Khan & Shahrukh Khan. Back in those days, the duo used to take a potshot at each other quite often. Needless to say that both are Superstars now and their journey was anything but easy.
We came across a throwback picture of Aamir Khan & Shahrukh Khan that will surely leave you in splits. In the picture, Shahrukh Khan is seen trying to kiss Aamir Khan, who's dressed up like a woman and the latter is trying to seduce Gulshan Grover. Sounds hilarious? Wait till you see the picture!
Here It Is!
Who would have thought that there's a picture of rivals Aamir & Shahrukh Khan like this? This rare picture is nothing but pure gold for movie-buffs.
Did You Know?
In Movie Baazi, Aamir Khan did an item song, ‘Dole Dole Dil'. The actor tried to fit his leg into the sandals of a woman and left the audience quite surprised.
When Aamir Turned A Lady For An Ad
Aamir Khan has not only turned a woman for a movie. He has done it for two advertisements as well. Remember this look of Aamir Khan from Coca Cola ad?
Mr Perfectionist For A Reason!
Now you know that Aamir Khan is not touted as 'Mr Perfectionist' for no reason. There's something about the actor that makes his stand out.
SRK Did It Too!
Getting into a woman's sandal isn't limited to only Aamir Khan. Shahrukh Khan has done it as well for his movie, Duplicate, when he tried to fool his enemy while seducing him in a lady avatar.
Did We Miss 'Bhaijaan'?
For Jaan-e-mann, Salman Khan also slipped into a woman dress. Here's his picture from the sets of the movie, in which she can be seen enacting for a scene in a pink dress with Akshay Kumar.
Pehchaan Kaun?
The Golmaal Again actor Shreyas Talpade has also dressed up in a feminine avatar for his comedy film, ‘Paying Guest'.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is known for his comic timing. In Humshakals, he was seen acing the feminine avatar along with Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor.
Oye Hoye!
Govinda, who's known for his versitality was also seen donning a feminine look for a scene in the film Raja Babu.
Big B
Amitabh Bachchan too dressed up as a woman for a song 'mere angane mei' for his film, Laawaris.
