 »   »   » SHOCKING! When Sridevi REFUSED A Role In Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg Had Approached Sridevi For Jurassic Park

Yes, you heard that right. The renowned Hollywood director Steven Spielberg had approached Sridevi for a small role in the 1993 film Jurassic Park.

But Here's Why She Refused The Film

At the peak of her career, Sridevi felt that the role didn't meet her stature and turned down the film.

She Had Even Said No To Shahrukh Khan

The actress was offered the female lead in Shahrukh Khan starrer Darr but Sridevi refused that role too.

The Reason Why She Refused Darr

Later Sridevi revealed in one of her interviews, "After Chandni and Lamhe, I feel Darr would have been an ordinary character for me."

Did She Wanted SRK's Role?

"If I'm playing Shah Rukh Khan's role, then of course, I would have loved to do it. The character Juhi played was new for her and so it was good for her. But for me, it was something I had done many times before," she further added. Later Yash Chopra had stated that Sridevi would not have suited the role as she would have overpowered both the heroes in the movie.

Wait, What! Sridevi & Not Madhuri Would Have Been The 'Dhak-Dhak' Girl

Filmmaker Indra Kumar was keen to cast Sridevi in his 1992 film Beta. Reportedly the makers had planned to incorporate the iconic song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' which is the Hindi version of the Telugu song from her Telugu blockbuster movie with Chiranjeevi "Jagadeka Veerudu Attilokasundari" which was released in 1990, just for her. But the actress didn't do the film because by then, she had already acted in quite a few films with Anil Kapoor.

The role fell in Madhuri Dixit's lap and the rest is history.