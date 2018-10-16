 »   »   »  Smita Patil's 65th Birth Anniversary: The Cinema Goddess Who Dazzled Like No Other!

Smita Was A Simple, Unpretentious Actress With No Starry Airs

Her mother Vidyatai Patil recalled in one of her interviews, Once she had to catch a flight to Goa to shoot for Bhumika. That day my maid was absent. Quickly, she ran into the kitchen and washed all the utensils. She never depended on a driver; she had no issues washing her car and driving away.

Even after she became famous there was no change in her attitude. She used to dress like a bhikaran (a tramp). She'd wear a pair of jeans, pull on a kurta (even her father's), Kolhapuri chappals, tie her hair into a bun and rush out. She never needed a mirror.

Once she was to meet a well-known editor for an interview at a restaurant. He couldn't recognise her. He kept waiting for ‘actress Smita Patil', till she introduced herself. They both burst out laughing."

Heart Of Gold

Her mother further reveals, "Years after her death, we met a lady whose husband (a clapper boy) she had helped. She recalled, ‘Smitaji emptied her purse and gave my husband money to get a tin roof so that my children would be protected in the monsoon'."

She Was Destined To Become An Actress

Speaking about it in one of her earlier interviews, Smita opened up, "It just fell in my lap. I was working on television as an announcer and I started getting commercial offers. At first, I just kept looking down and saying no because I had no idea what the industry was. I was brought up very strictly. I was involved in social work and as a student I never saw films."

Smita Had A Fun Side To Her As Well

She shared a beautiful relationship with actress Ashalata (who played her sister-in-law in Umbartha). She lovingly called her Mau.

Once it was pouring, she asked Ashalata to get ready and drove her at neck-break speed to Khandala, pulling the brakes loudly at the Duke's Nose peak.

A terrified Ashalata told her, "Smita, I don't have insurance!" To which she laughed and said, "Imagine the fun if tomorrow the headlines carry, ‘Smita and Ashalata died in a car crash'!"

Juggling Between Commercial & Parallel Cinema

"There are very few actresses who can look young and do mature roles as well. Shabana and me, baaki koi hai nahin. So whenever you need to look dignified in a mature role, you put a little grey in your hair and there you are," the actress said in an old Filmfare interview.

On A Similar Note, Here Are Some Of Her Rare Pictures

The 'Queens Of New Wave cinema'- Shabana Azmi, Dipti Naval and Smita Patil on a magazine cover. This is a cinephile's absolute delight!

Smita Patil With Nutan

It's elegant at its best. Two powerful performances who let their acting prowess do all the talking!

The Magical Trio

Smita Patel clicked with Dev Anand and Rakhee on the sets of a film.