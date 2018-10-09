 »   »   »  'Does Sridevi Know She Is Being EXPLOITED?' When Smita Patil Shamed Her For Doing Indecent Scenes

Smita Patil Was Disgusted With Sridevi-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Inquilab'

She was quoted as saying, "Somehow everyone's taste has also become very vulgar. There is one swimming pool song in ‘Inquilab'. God, you make the audience into voyeurs. I wonder how the women audience react. They must be definitely feeling very embarrassed, ashamed at such a blatant display of female flesh."

Smita Patil Felt Such Films Should Be Banned!

"I think it is the women audience who should get together and revolt. In Delhi, the ‘Saheli' group had led out an agitation against vulgar kind of Malyalam films, and succeeded in getting them banned."

Smita Patil On Sridevi Being Exploited

While talking about Sridevi, Smita Patil said, "Sridevi is a good friend of mine. I really would like to talk to her, ask her whether she is aware of the way she is being exploited. Maybe she is not. I cannot say I was not exploited.

During ‘Chakra' I was too naïve to realise the suggestion of that bathing scene. I was convinced and I defended it for years. It took me four years to realise - a thinking person like me."

Smita Patil On South Indian Actresses: They Do These Meaningless Scenes To Make Enough Money

"And these South Indian actresses have not even been brought up to think. Their surroundings don't give them a chance to grow very much mentally. They are groomed to be actresses from their childhood.

They are extremely protected on the sets and otherwise. So it is only natural that they look at life through their parent's eyes.

They do these meaningless scenes to make enough money and get married. And by the end of their lives they haven't even realised that they were being exploited all their life. It's a pity."

In The Same Interview, Deepti Naval Slammed Sridevi & Jaya Prada

She was quoted as saying, "These South Indian actresses just want to be sex-objects and they don't mind being exploited. I don't think any of them have ever stopped to think what kind of a woman they project on the screen what kind of effect it can have on the audience."

Deepti Naval Thrashes The Films Of Sridevi - Tohfa & Mawali

"They just want to make money even if it means being exploited physically and mentally. They are not bothered about the conditions of the Indian women or what kind of lives they lead, their causes.

It doesn't matter to them one bit, just because there are people who are ready to pay and see them. The ‘Tohfas', "Mawalis' are great hits. It's depressing really."

Deepika Naval Also Targeted Sridevi For Only Caring About Box Office Success

"Films are a strong medium, a lot can be done through it. Sridevi is a fabulous dancer and a good actress but look what she's doing to herself. I saw ‘Jaag Utha Insaan' and I was really impressed by her effortless acting and dancing.

I think she should come down and do some good films. In ‘Sadma' too, she was good and I said to myself, ‘God, here is an actress'. But after that it's just been ‘Tohfa', ‘Maqsad', etc."

She Further Added...

"But then for that you must have your priorities clear. I may have gone on believing that you have to be a Rekha or a Hema. I went through a phase of confusion myself and signed a few films here and there, but today I define my own terms of success.

If as an actress, I am successful, I am successful. I don't care for the box-office where as these actresses do."