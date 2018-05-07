 »   »   » 5 Pictures Of Sonam Kapoor Dressed As An Elegant Bride!

Related Articles
The gorgeous Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Anand Ahuja tomorrow on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai and the lavish wedding will see the who's who of town being present and showering their blessings on the newly wed couple. Sonam will surely look very elegant in her wedding dress and we just can't wait to see her in it.
However, we have collated 5 different pictures of Sonam Kapoor dressed as a bride from her previous photoshoots and these images will prep you up for the grand day ahead, which is tomorrow. Check it out below...
The Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor
The lovely Sonam Kapoor will be married tomorrow(May 8) with her love of her life Anand Ahuja and people are curious as to how her bridal dress will look like.
Sonam Kapoor's Bridal Photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor looks so elegant and charming in her previous bridal shoots, folks! We just can't take our eyes off of her.
Just Imagine!
If Sonam Kapoor can look so breathtaking in her bridal photoshoots, imagine how amazing and mind-blowing she would look on her real wedding day. Damn!
The Sangeet Ceremony
Also, the sangeet ceremony will be held tonight on May 7, 2018 and her daddy dearest Anil Kapoor is all set to shake a leg to his songs Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan.
Here's The Best Part
The best part about Anil Kapoor's dance is that even Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher will join him on stage and have some fun. We're all really looking for to it!
Stay Tuned To FIlmibeat
Stay tuned to Filmibeat for regular updates on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, folks!
