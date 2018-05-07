 »   »   » 5 Pictures Of Sonam Kapoor Dressed As An Elegant Bride!

The Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor

The lovely Sonam Kapoor will be married tomorrow with her love of her life Anand Ahuja and people are curious as to how her bridal dress will look like.

Sonam Kapoor's Bridal Photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor looks so elegant and charming in her previous bridal shoots, folks! We just can't take our eyes off of her.

Just Imagine!

If Sonam Kapoor can look so breathtaking in her bridal photoshoots, imagine how amazing and mind-blowing she would look on her real wedding day. Damn!

The Sangeet Ceremony

Also, the sangeet ceremony will be held tonight on May 7, 2018 and her daddy dearest Anil Kapoor is all set to shake a leg to his songs Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan.

Here's The Best Part

The best part about Anil Kapoor's dance is that even Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher will join him on stage and have some fun. We're all really looking for to it!

