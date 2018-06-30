 »   »   »  SPOILER ALERT! These Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Stay With You For A Long Time

Sanju's First Step Into Showbiz

Lights, camera, action! 'Kya yahi pyaar hain'...a young Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) is seen struggling to lip sync the lovey-dovey lyrics while shooting the number minus the leading lady. The nervous, the palpitations..it's all evident! Take 2, Sunil Dutt (Paresh Rawal) steps in to show his son how to seamlessly romance. The stark contrast makes up for an interesting scene.



When Sanju Discovers About His Mother Suffering From Cancer

One of the most striking scenes in Sanju! On one side, there's a mother Nargis (Manisha Koirala) who doesn't want her son to discover her pain and camouflages it by acting in real, the other side has Sanju struggling to still come to terms with what he's just been told by his father.



It's Okay To Be Ordinary

A drunken Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) enters Sunil Dutt's room and pleas him to tell his son that he doesn't need to be Sunil Dutt - that it's okay to be Sanjay Dutt. That wonderful scene beautifully tells us the the cost of failing in a family where success is inherited.



Goosebumps Guaranteed!

The scene where Sanju succumbs to shooting heroin while his mother, Nargis (Manisha Koirala), is in a coma in the same room.



The Rocky Premiere

As the line between reality and imagination blurs, a helpless Sanju tightly clutches his father to save him from succumbing to drugs. Keep tissues in handy for this moment.



Heart-Breaking

When Sunil Dutt passes away in his sleep and Sanju regrets not reading his letter to his dad last night where he had finally opened up about his love and respect for his father.

