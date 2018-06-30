English
 »   »   »  SPOILER ALERT! These Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Stay With You For A Long Time

SPOILER ALERT! These Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Stay With You For A Long Time

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sanju: Vicky Kaushal & Paresh Rawal are the MAIN pillars of Sanju; Here's how | FilmiBeat

    Rajkumar Hirani's much awaited flick Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has finally hit the marquee. The film has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the filmmaker announced the biopic. Considering Dutt's life has many controversial facets to it, it made people even more curious to get a closer sneak-peek into the life story of one of 'Bollywood's bad boys'.

    As expected, the film has got a thumbs up from the critics and audience alike, with positive word of mouth pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor's exceptional performance and Vicky Kaushal's surprising act. Rajkumar Hirani's films are built up of moments and Sanju too has some powerful ones.

    We bring you few scenes from Sanju that linger long even after the end credits roll. (Beware, major spoiler alert!)

    Sanju's First Step Into Showbiz

    Lights, camera, action! 'Kya yahi pyaar hain'...a young Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) is seen struggling to lip sync the lovey-dovey lyrics while shooting the number minus the leading lady. The nervous, the palpitations..it's all evident! Take 2, Sunil Dutt (Paresh Rawal) steps in to show his son how to seamlessly romance. The stark contrast makes up for an interesting scene.

    When Sanju Discovers About His Mother Suffering From Cancer

    One of the most striking scenes in Sanju! On one side, there's a mother Nargis (Manisha Koirala) who doesn't want her son to discover her pain and camouflages it by acting in real, the other side has Sanju struggling to still come to terms with what he's just been told by his father.

    It's Okay To Be Ordinary

    A drunken Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) enters Sunil Dutt's room and pleas him to tell his son that he doesn't need to be Sunil Dutt - that it's okay to be Sanjay Dutt. That wonderful scene beautifully tells us the the cost of failing in a family where success is inherited.

    Goosebumps Guaranteed!

    The scene where Sanju succumbs to shooting heroin while his mother, Nargis (Manisha Koirala), is in a coma in the same room.

    The Rocky Premiere

    As the line between reality and imagination blurs, a helpless Sanju tightly clutches his father to save him from succumbing to drugs. Keep tissues in handy for this moment.

    Heart-Breaking

    When Sunil Dutt passes away in his sleep and Sanju regrets not reading his letter to his dad last night where he had finally opened up about his love and respect for his father.


    Meanwhile, which are your favourite scenes from Sanju? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue