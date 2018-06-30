 »   »   »  SPOILER ALERT! These Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Stay With You For A Long Time

Related Articles
- Sanju Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Rakes In Humongous Moolah
- Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt Finally Gives Her Review On Sanju!
- When Sanjay Dutt's First Wife Richa Said, ''Madhuri Dixit Has Ditched Him; He Will Be Shattered''
- Sanju First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Most INSANE Moolah For A Ranbir Kapoor Movie Ever!
- Paresh Rawal Compares Ranbir Kapoor Acting Prowess With Robert De Niro!
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor Hits A Sixer With Rajkumar Hirani's Engaging Storytelling!
- Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Gets Leaked Online In HD Quality?
- Sanjay Dutt's Friend Thrashes Him! Reveals His Mother Nargis Dutt Turned Him Into A Spoilt Brat!
- Sanju Celebs Review: Bollywood Stars Cry After Watching The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
- Sanju Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
- Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000
- Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!
Rajkumar Hirani's much awaited flick Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has finally hit the marquee. The film has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the filmmaker announced the biopic. Considering Dutt's life has many controversial facets to it, it made people even more curious to get a closer sneak-peek into the life story of one of 'Bollywood's bad boys'.
As expected, the film has got a thumbs up from the critics and audience alike, with positive word of mouth pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor's exceptional performance and Vicky Kaushal's surprising act. Rajkumar Hirani's films are built up of moments and Sanju too has some powerful ones.
We bring you few scenes from Sanju that linger long even after the end credits roll. (Beware, major spoiler alert!)
Sanju's First Step Into Showbiz
Lights, camera, action! 'Kya yahi pyaar hain'...a young Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) is seen struggling to lip sync the lovey-dovey lyrics while shooting the number minus the leading lady. The nervous, the palpitations..it's all evident! Take 2, Sunil Dutt (Paresh Rawal) steps in to show his son how to seamlessly romance. The stark contrast makes up for an interesting scene.
When Sanju Discovers About His Mother Suffering From Cancer
One of the most striking scenes in Sanju! On one side, there's a mother Nargis (Manisha Koirala) who doesn't want her son to discover her pain and camouflages it by acting in real, the other side has Sanju struggling to still come to terms with what he's just been told by his father.
It's Okay To Be Ordinary
A drunken Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) enters Sunil Dutt's room and pleas him to tell his son that he doesn't need to be Sunil Dutt - that it's okay to be Sanjay Dutt. That wonderful scene beautifully tells us the the cost of failing in a family where success is inherited.
Goosebumps Guaranteed!
The scene where Sanju succumbs to shooting heroin while his mother, Nargis (Manisha Koirala), is in a coma in the same room.
The Rocky Premiere
As the line between reality and imagination blurs, a helpless Sanju tightly clutches his father to save him from succumbing to drugs. Keep tissues in handy for this moment.
Heart-Breaking
When Sunil Dutt passes away in his sleep and Sanju regrets not reading his letter to his dad last night where he had finally opened up about his love and respect for his father.
Meanwhile, which are your favourite scenes from Sanju? Let us know in the comment section below.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.