 »   »   » Lovely & Memorable Pictures Of Sridevi & Boney Kapoor From Their Younger Days!

Sridevi & Boney Kapoor

Sridevi found true love in the arms of Boney Kapoor and lived a very happy and cherished life with him.

They Were One

No matter where they go, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor always stepped out together as one.

Madly In Love

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were madly in love with each other and onlookers found it obvious through their PDA.

So True

Sridevi is in the arms of her husband Boney Kapoor in the most cinematic way possible.

Hapilly Married

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot on June 2, 1996 in Mumbai.

Newly Married

A young Boney Kapoor and Sridevi enjoy their 'newly married' time back in the 90s.

The Kapoor's

Boney Kapoor along with his brother Sanjay Kapoor and Anil Kapoor pose along with the respective wives.

Lovely Couple

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love defied everything as they became one!

A Kiss

Also, Boney Kapoor gave a kiss to Sridevi on her birthday in 2017.

Viral Kiss

The Boney Kapoor and Sridevi kis went viral on social media for days together.

PDA Love

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's public display of affection was for all to see.

So Cute!

Boney Kapoor just couldn't control himself not to kiss his beloved wife Sridevi.

A Good Man

Boney Kapoor always held Sridevi's hand no matter where they were.

Always By Her Side

Boney Kapoor was always by Sridevi's side whenever and wherever she wanted him.

Husband & Wife

Boney Kapoor was a good husband to Sridevi and Sridevi was a good wife to Boney Kapoor.

Young Guns

Even in their younger days, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor looked amazing right until 2018.

A Good Father

Boney Kapoor was not only a good husband, he was a good father to his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Lovely Picture

Here Boney Kapoor is seen pecking a kiss to his youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor while Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor smile to the cameras.

Surprise Dinner

Boney Kapoor wanted to surprise Sridevi for dinner on that fateful night of her death.

Very Unexpected

But when Boney Kapoor went to the hotel room, things turned out to be different.

Accidental Drowning

Sridevi lost her life in the bath tub due to accidental drowning and loss of consciousness.

Sridevi's Legacy

Sridevi's life and legacy will live on forever and ever for many generations to come.