 »   »   » Classic & Rare Pictures Of Sridevi Like You've Never Seen Before!

Classy & Rare

Sridevi was indeed the most classy and rare actress the Indian cinema had ever seen.

Many Languages

She portrayed roles in various different languages and entertained the audiences.

Three Decades

Sridevi entertained the whole country for more than three decades in a row.

Indisputable Queen

Sridevi is truly an indisputable Queen when it comes to the Indian cinema's rich history.

Young Age

She started acting from a very young age and her screen presence only grow over time.

Forever Young

She looked young ever at the age of 54 and will always remain as an evergreen actress in people's minds.

First Woman Star

Sridevi was the first ever woman superstar in Bollywood and people were head over heels for her.

Superhit Movies

Sridevi has delivered so many superhit movies and she drew audiences to the theatres back in the day.

She's Special

India has seen so many talented actresses, but there is surely nobody like Sridevi.

Always Special

The whole country knew that Sridevi was always special and she maintained it that way until her death.

Traditional Vs Glamour

She could carry off roles of both traditional and glam at the same time with so much ease.

80s & 90s

During the 80s and 90s, Sridevi was one of the most sought after actress ever.

So True

It's extremely hard to believe that Sridevi is no longer with us.

Film Fraternity

The entire film fraternity shook as soon as the news of Sridevi's death was announced.

Bitter Pill

The country had to swallow a bitter pill due to the news about Sridevi's death.

Hard Truth

It took close to three days to actually digest the fact that Sridevi is no longer with us.

Charismatic Woman

Sridevi always carried herself with such charisma and poise wherever she went.

Attractive Personality

Her personality was very attractive and no wonder people loved her right from the beginning.

Red Roses

After her death, fans waited outside the crematorium holding red roses.

RIP Sridevi

Rest in peace Sridevi. We will miss you and you'll be cherished always for generations to come.